ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nordstrom raided by 80 thieves in California amid wave of smash-and-grabs across states

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCdde_0d3JOR4600

A Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek, California was the target of looters on Saturday night amid a wave of smash-and-grab raids across the US.

Eyewitnesses claim as many as 80 people in ski masks rushed into the store at approximately 8.45pm, with 25 cars blocking the street outside.

Nordstrom is the largest store in Walnut Creek’s downtown outdoor shopping district and the area was busy with shoppers, and diners at nearby restaurants.

Videos taken by bystanders show some of the thieves rushing from the store with merchandise and then driving off in the waiting vehicles.

There were reports of department store workers being punched and kicked and of one being pepper-sprayed. Three people were treated for injuries.

Brett Barrett, manager of the nearby PF Chang’s restaurant told ABC 7 that stunned customers watched the raid unfold.

“We probably saw 50 to 80 people in ski masks crowbars a bunch of weapons. They were looting the Nordstrom’s right here. And I thought they were going to start beating cars. I had to start locking doors,” he said.

Walnut Creek police say three people were apprehended on Saturday and a gun was recovered from one suspect. A BMW convertible was stopped by police officers shortly after the raid.

The suspects face charges including robbery, conspiracy, burglary, possession of stolen property, and a weapons charge.

The incident in the upscale, suburban Walnut Creek comes just 24 hours after the Louis Vuitton store in downtown San Francisco ’s Union Square was raided along with several other businesses.

Video posted to Twitter showed the storefront with broken glass on the sidewalk. Eyewitness accounts revealed that approximately a dozen people were seen running out of the store with merchandise.

One dramatic clip showed some thieves fleeing the store laden with goods before police arrived in a patrol car and swarmed one suspect’s vehicle, striking it with their batons and dragging a person into the street.

Multiple suspects have been arrested and more arrests are expected.

In July, a large group of thieves also made off with designer handbags and purses from the city’s Neiman Marcus store in a coordinated raid that was captured on video by members of the public.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and police chief Bill Scott said at a press conference on Saturday that action will be taken to thwart repeat incidents.

“We will flood this area with police officers for the foreseeable future. As you walk around today you see police officers in Union Square but we’re not going to stop at Union Square,” Chief Scott said.

Incidents such as these are not confined to the Bay Area or California but are part of a rising nationwide trend of large, seemingly coordinated, smash-and-grab attacks on high-end stores.

A Louis Vuitton store in suburban Chicago was raided in broad daylight on Wednesday with up to $100,000 in products taken. In October the Bottega Veneta store on the city’s Magnificent Miles was also hit by 12 men who stole 35 handbags.

In New York, thieves snatched handbags from the Christian Louboutin store in the West Village at the end of October.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MySanAntonio

'Like a scene out of a movie': 80 suspects rob a California Nordstrom

Over 80 people rushed into a Walnut Creek Nordstrom Saturday night, grabbing wares off shelves and taking out bags of stolen goods, police say. A number of cars pulled up outside the Nordstrom on Broadway Plaza off Mt. Diablo Blvd., around 9 p.m., startling patrons at the popular outdoor mall. Video shows individuals wearing masks walking out of the store holding big bags, and witnesses say some had crowbars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Bill Scott
CBS News

Mobs of looters target Bay Area retailers for third straight day

Looters targeting Bay Area businesses struck again Sunday evening, with smash-and-grab thieves hitting a mall in Hayward, California and taking merchandise from a Lululemon store in San Jose, CBS San Francisco reports. It was the third day in a row that large mobs of robbers went after retailers in the...
HAYWARD, CA
New York Post

Mystery of missing mom deepens after dog turns up at California high-rise

A California mom has been missing more than two weeks after she fled her son’s football game looking “antsy” — and the mystery has only deepened with her dog discovered inside a random Los Angeles apartment building. Heidi Planck, the 39-year-old financial controller of a company reportedly under investigation for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Video shows thieves swarm into an Oakland clothing store, the latest in a string of mass smash-and-grab attacks hitting California retailers

A gang of burglars plundered an Oakland clothing store Monday night. Security video from the raid shows at least 30 looters streaming into the store and ransacking it. It's the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs that are ransacking California stores. Security footage shows burglars streaming into a Bay Area...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#San Francisco#Abc 7
Press Democrat

Thieves steal more than $40,000 in merchandise from San Jose store in latest Bay Area retail looting

Police said a group of people stole merchandise from a Lululemon store at San Jose’s Santana Row on Sunday night, the latest in a series of brash robberies in the Bay Area. Around 6:30 p.m., a group of people went into the Lululemon store and stole items in excess of $40,000, said Sgt. Christian Camarillo of the San Jose Police Department in a Monday conference. Authorities said that the group fled before police arrived.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4

What to do if you're shopping when a smash-and-grab happens

KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. What to do if you're shopping when a smash-and-grab happens. Contra Costa health officials brace for COVID-19 surge. No sanctions for COVID-19 testing lab that had significant deficiencies. Elizabeth Holmes admits to jury she made one mistake. Walnut Creek businesses close up early after Nordstrom theft.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
padailypost.com

Store burglaries rampant in Bay Area; two women arrested here

Palo Alto has been caught in a wave of organized retail burglaries sweeping across the Bay Area, and law enforcement officials are teaming up to stop the mobs of thieves. Most of the thieves have gotten away although two women were arrested in Menlo Park after fleeing from an attempted heist at the high-end consignment store TheRealReal at 379 University Ave. in Palo Alto.
PALO ALTO, CA
fox5atlanta.com

North California smash and grab jewelry store robbery

It was a brazen crime caught on camera, about a half dozen crooks entered jewelry store in northern California and used hammers to smash the glass of the display cases. They grabbed what jewelry they could and then ran from the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
UPI News

Smash-and-grab targets another Nordstrom, LA police say

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles police arrested three people after they allegedly broke into a department store at The Grove shopping center Monday night, officials said. Los Angeles Police Department officer Drake Madison told KABC-TV the suspects broke a window and entered the Nordstrom store around 11 p.m. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Swarm Of Looters Take Part In Smash-And-Grab Burglary At The Grove, Lead Police On Chase

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A large group of looters took part in a smash-and-grab break-in at a Nordstrom store in The Grove late Monday night, and then sped away in several cars, leading police on a pursuit. Three people were later arrested. Work crews put up boards after a smash-and-grab burglary at the Nordstrom store in The Grove. Nov. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) Authorities are investigating whether the break-in was linked to another such burglary that took part in South Los Angeles about one hour prior. The Nordstrom break-in was reported at 10:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of West 3rd Street in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

355K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy