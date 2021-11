The legendary Moses Malone leads the way for the newest Primetime packs in NBA 2K22 MyTeam, and gamers have a chance to get one free. Every week during the MyTeam season for NBA’s 2K game, they release new packs and cards to boost gamers’ rosters. A release on Tuesday, November 9 is the fourth Primetime series of packs and has a Pink Diamond of the former Sixers star. With one of the latest NBA 2K22 MyTeam Locker Codes, it’s possible to get a free pack or another reward in the game.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO