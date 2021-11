The first thing that comes to mind when you think of Thanksgiving is likely the turkey. After all, the National Turkey Federation reports that Americans consume between 45 and 46 million turkeys every year on Thanksgiving (via CNBC). However, just because the roasted bird is the center of the holiday feast doesn't mean it is everyone's favorite dish. According to a recent Instacart survey of more than 2,000 adults, almost 20% of Americans think turkey is actually "terrible" (via Today). If you're like those people, you likely agree that the best part of Thanksgiving dinner is the side dishes. Stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, buttered rolls... the list of deliciously indulgent sides goes on and on.

