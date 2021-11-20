ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to watch, listen, stream Dolphins vs. Jets in Week 11

 3 days ago
The Jets are hours away from returning to action after their blowout loss to the Bills in Week 10.

New York hosts a Dolphins team that is 3-7 after a two-game winning streak, although their victories over the Texans and Ravens were far from pretty. Miami has momentum entering MetLife Stadium, though, which is a lot more than the Jets can say after the shellacking they suffered in front of their home crowd last weekend.

Here is how you can watch the Jets clash with the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Game Information

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Sunday, Nov. 21, 1 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

WCBS

Radio

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7.

Jets Radio Network

Ocean, NJ: WCHR – 105.7 FM

Rochester, NY: WHTK – 107.3 FM/1280 AM

Albany, NY: WTMM – 104.5 FM

