The Clemson Tigers season technically started at 7pm on Tuesday night against Presbyterian Blue Hose but it wasn’t until the second half of the 64-53 win that they got things rolling. If you tuned in to watch the game or showed up at Littlejohn in the first frame, you might not have realized that real competitive basketball was going on. Sure there were five orange jerseys on the court at a given time, but for the first 19 or so minutes nothing went right for the Tigers. They were outshot, out-rebounded, out-passed and outscored in the paint by the lowly Blue Hose.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO