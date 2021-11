After an unexpected test in the first half against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Creighton looks to establish control against Kennesaw State on Thursday. The Owls are fresh off a loss at Iowa State, and are making the short trip to Omaha to face another quality opponent on the road. Voted to finish 11th in the ASUN Conference, Kennesaw State should be another winnable game for Creighton. Then again, Arkansas-Pine Bluff was supposed to be the same way for the Jays.

