Horror author Stephen Graham Jones on what our monsters say about us

“We’re a long way from home, but I sent directions,” Glenda (Nia Roberts) says with a bit of frustration as she welcomes Cadi (Annes Elwy) into her family’s country getaway in “The Feast.” Cadi isn’t there to enjoy the palatial estate, the marvels of a glass jewel box tucked in to emerald green pastures for as far as the eye can see lost on her as she’s been called in to assist with an important dinner party that Glenda is preparing for her husband Gwyn‘s business partner and has had to find her way at the last minute after another has bowed out. While Glenda is rather impervious to the help, Cadi can take comfort in how she isn’t all that warmer to her actual family that busies themselves before supper separately, with Gwyn excited for the opportunity to hunt for a rabbit that could be the centerpiece (though the grizzly business of skinning it will fall to Cadi), their older son Gweirydd (Sion Alun Davies) pedaling as fast as he can on his training bike, losing all sense of time as he gears up for a triathlon and the younger Guto (Steffan Cennydd) tries to mellow out, practicing his guitar and seemingly the only one without a care in the world.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO