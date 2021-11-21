Horror author Stephen Graham Jones on what our monsters say about us

This week, Lauren chats with Stephen Graham Jones, author of My Heart Is a Chainsaw (Gallery Books, Saga Press). High school senior Jade Daniels is the novel’s Indigenous protagonist, a slasher film fan living in Proofrock, Idaho, where Indigenous displacement and gentrification are anything but terrors of the past. Reviewers in TIME magazine write that “Jones takes grief, gentrification, and abuse to task in a tale that will terrify you and break your heart.” My Heart Is a Chainsaw is a meta-narrative homage to classic slasher films like Scream and Friday the 13th. Indeed, there are nearly 200 film references in this novel, hiding in plain sight, and they are a joy to encounter for horror film aficionados and novices alike.
