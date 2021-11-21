ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horror author Stephen Graham Jones on what our monsters say about us

Cover picture for the articleWhen he was a boy, horror author Stephen Graham Jones came up with a plan to become a werewolf. "I found these books that told me all the different ways you can become a werewolf," said Jones, speaking to Anne Strainchamps for "To the Best of Our Knowledge. "Supposedly, if you...

mtpr.org

‘My Heart Is a Chainsaw’: Stephen Graham Jones’s slasher scaffolding

This week, Lauren chats with Stephen Graham Jones, author of My Heart Is a Chainsaw (Gallery Books, Saga Press). High school senior Jade Daniels is the novel’s Indigenous protagonist, a slasher film fan living in Proofrock, Idaho, where Indigenous displacement and gentrification are anything but terrors of the past. Reviewers in TIME magazine write that “Jones takes grief, gentrification, and abuse to task in a tale that will terrify you and break your heart.” My Heart Is a Chainsaw is a meta-narrative homage to classic slasher films like Scream and Friday the 13th. Indeed, there are nearly 200 film references in this novel, hiding in plain sight, and they are a joy to encounter for horror film aficionados and novices alike.
moveablefest.com

Lee Haven Jones on Digging Into Real Horror in “The Feast”

“We’re a long way from home, but I sent directions,” Glenda (Nia Roberts) says with a bit of frustration as she welcomes Cadi (Annes Elwy) into her family’s country getaway in “The Feast.” Cadi isn’t there to enjoy the palatial estate, the marvels of a glass jewel box tucked in to emerald green pastures for as far as the eye can see lost on her as she’s been called in to assist with an important dinner party that Glenda is preparing for her husband Gwyn‘s business partner and has had to find her way at the last minute after another has bowed out. While Glenda is rather impervious to the help, Cadi can take comfort in how she isn’t all that warmer to her actual family that busies themselves before supper separately, with Gwyn excited for the opportunity to hunt for a rabbit that could be the centerpiece (though the grizzly business of skinning it will fall to Cadi), their older son Gweirydd (Sion Alun Davies) pedaling as fast as he can on his training bike, losing all sense of time as he gears up for a triathlon and the younger Guto (Steffan Cennydd) tries to mellow out, practicing his guitar and seemingly the only one without a care in the world.
kpcw.org

Author Greg Peters Discusses New Book About Our National Forests | Nov. 9, 2021

Author Greg Peters joins the show to talk about his new book titled: Our National Forests: Stories from America’s Most Important Public Lands. From the story of how the Forest Service grows millions of seedlings in the West each year, to their efforts to save the hellbender salamander in Appalachia, the narrative spans the breadth of the country and its diverse ecology.
Collider

Stephen Graham on 'Boiling Point,' Filming the Entire Movie In a 90-Minute Non-Stop Take, and What the ‘Venom 2’ Ending Could Mean

From director/co-writer Philip Barantini, the drama Boiling Point expertly creates an intense, high stakes environment at one of the hottest restaurants in London, headed by chef Andy Jones (Stephen Graham), by effectively shooting it all in one 90-minute, non-stop take. Personal and professional crises threaten to derail service every step of the way, which reverberates throughout the staff and customers, as well as Jones himself.
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
Esquire

Keanu Reeves Beautifully Recalls His Friend River Phoenix

If you're going through the great Keanu Reeves filmography—The Matrix trilogy,the Bill & Teds, Point Break—you inevitably also come across My Own Private Idaho. Released in 1991, the movie follows two hustlers, Mike (River Phoenix) and Scott (Reeves), who are searching for the former's mother. The film's plot is remarkable...
