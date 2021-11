Newcomers Téa Adams and Emily Codding played in front of fans at Gill Coliseum for the first time on Saturday in an exhibition victory over Western Washington. Adams, a graduate transfer from San Diego State, said that was the most fans she had ever played on front of at any level. Codding, a graduate transfer from Saint Mary’s, said she and Adams noticed the crowd long before the game even started.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO