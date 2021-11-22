Kim Kardashian Dating Pete Davidson: TRUE Intentions Revealed?

Many people are still surprised that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating.

The couple were photographed holding hands in public after weeks of silence and generating social media talk about their romance, and a picture of them even made it to their Instagram, making them Instagram official.

However, it appears that the 41-year-old has ambitions in her life that will require the assistance of her 28-year-old comic partner.

The KKW Beauty is apparently "in discussions to start a comedy tour" with the support of "Saturday Night Live" actress and her mother, Kris Jenner, according to The Sun.

Apart from being photographed in a short PDA, an insider told the newspaper that she has been busy hammering out the topic for her live performance this week.

"Pete is working on it with her, and Kris Jenner is behind it. They are writing the show now. That's why Pete's in Palm Springs."

Kim Kardashian Reuters

Thanks to Kim's popularity, the insider believes that "she can sell tickets live to anything, now she just needs an act."

They also believe that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star will be able to sell out the whole Madison Square Garden venue.

And, thanks to a recent appearance on "Saturday Night Live," the SKIMS businesswoman had the self-assurance she needed to pull out her newest skill and ambitions.

The popular Saturday night show's ratings have been on the decline in recent years, but the mother-of-appearance four's boosted viewing, with 5.27 million people turning in to see Kim Kardashian make people laugh.

The insider went on to say, "I know it sounds crazy - but ask anyone. All the money is in live performing."

Kim Kardashian's Newly-Acquired Skills

Pete Davidson reportedly assisted Kim Kardashian in honing her comic abilities, including helping her craft jokes for her speech at Simon Huck's wedding rehearsal dinner, according to The Sun.

Her address received nothing but amazing accolades from the attendees and admirers, according to the publication.

Kim's stories on her rumored comedy gigs will be a combination of amusing and intimate experiences, according to reports.

The insider revealed, "It'll be like 'an evening with Kim live' type show. You know they are going to be selling merchandise in the lobby."

Fans will have to wait and see if Kim Kardashian's newest venture pushes through.

