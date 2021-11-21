ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sajid Javid: 'Medical device racial bias not acceptable'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA review into whether medical devices are equally effective regardless of the patient's ethnicity...

Daily Mail

Thousands of ethnic minority patients who died of Covid 'could have survived' because oxygen meters used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin

Sajid Javid has ordered an urgent review to look at racial bias within medical equipment after a study found oxygen level readers used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin. The Health Secretary, 51, plans to work alongside American counterparts within Joe Biden's administration to deliver new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Sajid Javid hires 'war room' tsar to tackle NHS backlog

Sajid Javid will ramp up efforts to tackle NHS backlogs and ensure taxpayers’ money is spent properly as he prepares to unveil a new “war room” headed by Tony Blair’s former delivery tsar. The Telegraph has learnt that Sir Michael Barber, the first head of the former Labour prime minister’s...
HEALTH
The Independent

Booster jab will be needed for Covid pass in future, Sajid Javid hints

Older people will face restrictions on their freedoms in future if they choose not to have a Covid booster jab, the health secretary has suggested.Sajid Javid hinted the government is considering adopting a crackdown similar to that in France – which will require a third dose in order to be classed as “fully vaccinated” on the country’s health pass.The pass is required for entry to bars, cafés, restaurants, leisure centres, tourist sites and long-distance trains, by providing either proof of vaccination or of a recent negative Covid test.Asked if making a third jab part of a Covid pass is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Sajid Javid
The Independent

Change cannabis law before my epileptic daughter dies, father urges Sajid Javid

When Jorja Emerson was born in February 2016, she seemed just like any other new baby.But as the months went by, her parents began to realise something wasn’t quite right with the youngster, who hadn’t been developing as a typical baby should.Jorja, now five, was subsequently diagnosed with a chromosome disorder which causes a severe form of epilepsy.At its worst, the condition can cause Jorja to suffer more than 30 seizures a day. She was admitted to intensive care twice – and at one point her parents were told she was terminally ill.Her parents tried every treatment possible but nothing...
LAW
Shorthorn

UTA researchers begin developing blood measuring device to combat racial bias, health care inequity

UTA scientists are developing a wristwatch-like blood measuring device to tackle health care inequity that affects communities of color. Bioengineering associate professor George Alexandrakis and Sanjay Gokhale, a research scientist in the Bioengineering Department, are working with a biotechnology company in Austin on a prototype to better measure hemoglobin in individuals with darker skin tones. Hemoglobin is the part of the blood that carries oxygen to tissues.
HEALTH
#Medical Devices#Racial Bias#Ethnic Minorities#Oximeters#Covid
Medscape News

BMA Calls for Wide Review into Racial Bias in Healthcare

The British Medical Association (BMA) has called for a wide-ranging appraisal of racial bias throughout the health system after the Government ordered a review to look into whether medical devices were equally effective regardless of a patient's ethnicity. England's Health Secretary Sajid Javid commissioned the review after research showed that...
HEALTH SERVICES
Healthcare IT News

Race Equality Foundation says UK review into medical device bias is not enough

The UK government has launched a “far-reaching review” into the impact of potential bias in the design and use of medical devices. Race Equality Foundation CEO Jabeer Butt welcomed the review, but said it was not enough to explain the disproportionate deaths of Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people from COVID-19.
WORLD
