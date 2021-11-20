ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Passenger's gun accidentally discharges at airport, authorities say

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45b0YO_0d3Irz8I00
Kali9/iStock

ATLANTA — A passenger accidentally discharged a gun at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday, airport officials said, causing panic and sending travelers onto the tarmac on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The incident occurred around 1:30 pm local time at the security screening area, the airport said in an update on Twitter.

"There is not an active shooter," the airport said. "There is no danger to passengers or employees."

A passenger accidentally discharged the gun at the main checkpoint, TSA said in a statement to ABC News.

During a bag search, the X-ray identified a prohibited item, TSA said.

The transportation security officer "advised the passenger not to touch the property, and as he opened the compartment containing the prohibited item, the passenger lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm, at which point it discharged," TSA said. "The passenger then fled the area, running out of the airport exit."

Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, likely during the airport evacuation, a TSA spokesperson said.

Atlanta Police Department was on site investigating the incident.

About two hours after the discharge, the airport was given an "all-clear" to resume normal operations, airport officials said.

The shooting caused chaos and confusion. Videos taken by travelers showed the panicked moments after the discharge, with people running out of the terminal. Other travelers could be seen huddled lying on the ground.

Travelers reported being stuck on the tarmac or in baggage claim after the incident, Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB reported.

TSA said its officers have detected more than 450 firearms at the Atlanta airport's checkpoints so far this year.

"This incident underscores the importance of checking personal belongings for dangerous items before leaving for the airport," TSA said in a statement. "Firearms, particularly loaded firearms, introduce an unnecessary risk at checkpoints, have no place in the passenger cabin of an airplane, and represent a very costly mistake for the passengers who attempt to board a flight with them."

The incident occurred during what is shaping up to be the busiest travel weekend since the start of the pandemic due to Thanksgiving -- at the busiest airport in the United States.

Transportation Security Administration officers screened 2,242,956 people at airport security checkpoints nationwide Friday -- the "highest checkpoint volume since passenger volume tanked in early 2020 as a result of the pandemic," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio and Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Woman arrested at Las Vegas airport after fight over mask

LAS VEGAS — A woman was arrested at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport after police said she caused disturbances in the airport and on a plane. Katrina Alspaugh is charged with violating airport rules, KLAS reported. Police said Alspaugh was at a security checkpoint when another passenger confronted her for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSB Radio

Philadelphia police department employees accused of pandemic fraud

PHILADELPHIA — Eight civilian employees with the Philadelphia Police Department are facing charges after federal investigators said they illegally collected Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Seven people charged are dispatchers while one is a clerk, the Associated Press reported. The suspects are accused of taking advantage of a program designed to help...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Radio

Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off Alabama ravine

People in central Alabama wondering about the status of their FedEx package may have some unwelcome news. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered “300 to 400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine,” WIAT reported. The ravine was located near Hayden...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

3 in Mexico who investigated killings were themselves probed

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Three women who volunteered to investigate the 2011 massacre of 196 people later found out that they themselves had been placed under investigation by prosecutors, possibly because their findings embarrassed Mexican authorities. The three women said Wednesday their phone calls had been traced and they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery killing convicted of murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the cellphone video that showed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and sparked outrage when it surfaced two months later, was convicted of murder Wednesday. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. It is up to the judge...
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Atlanta Airport#Tsa#Shooting#Abc News#Atlanta Police Department
WSB Radio

Ahmaud Arbery case: What is next for Greg and Travis McMichael, William Bryan

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A jury in Georgia has found Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan guilty in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, while he was jogging. Prosecutors said Arbery’s death was racially motivated, while the defense said the three men suspected Arbery of burglarizing a home and were trying to hold him in a citizen’s arrest. They said Arbery was shot in self-defense in a struggle over Travis McMichael’s gun, WSB reported.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?

ATLANTA — (AP) — The killing was captured on video and shared around the world: Ahmaud Arbery running toward and then around an idling pickup truck before its driver blasted him at close range with a shotgun. Soon after Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, his father,...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland's memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WSB Radio

Florida man hits woman with sock full of rocks during robbery

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of striking a woman with a sock full of rocks to steal her purse Monday, authorities said. Ricky Williams, 28, was arrested early Tuesday and charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery, according to Miami-Dade County online booking records. He was also on probation for disorderly conduct at an establishment, records show.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's death convicted of murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The February 2020...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSB Radio

From serious to scurrilous, some Jimmy Hoffa theories

DETROIT — (AP) — The FBI’s confirmation last week that it was looking at a spot near a New Jersey landfill as the possible burial site of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is the latest development in a search that began when he disappeared in 1975. A number of theories...
DETROIT, MI
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
28K+
Followers
41K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy