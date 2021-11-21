ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art Fx #43: “High Lake” by Marinus (Mark) Boekelman

By Doppler Submitted
doppleronline.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt Fx is a year-long series on Huntsville Doppler featuring Huntsville-area visual artists. “High Lake” by portrait and landscape artist Marinus (Mark) Boekelman features a fall scene at a lake at Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve. Marinus has a deep connection with nature that is reflected in his landscape...

doppleronline.ca

Comments / 0

Related
doppleronline.ca

Art Fx #42: “FULL MOON THURSDAY” by JF Kuehnen

Art Fx is a year-long series on Huntsville Doppler featuring Huntsville-area visual artists. “FULL MOON THURSDAY” by JF Kuehnen is a 46″x 67″ acrylics on canvas. “The painting was inspired after a trip into Algonquin Park and is an attempt to find the feeling and beauty that only Algonquin Park can share,” says Kuehnen.
VISUAL ART
mountainlake.org

The 5th International Digital Art Biennial (BIAN) presents: METAMORPHOSIS

Montreal `s Arsenal Art Contemporain is proud to be the host of the 5th International Digital Art Biennial (BIAN), organized by ELEKTRA. The BIAN, a major exhibition entirely dedicated to contemporary digital art, will be running from Nov 19th, 2021 to Jan 2nd, 2022. After a cycle around the theme...
VISUAL ART
realitytea.com

Paris Hilton Says Kathy Hilton “Changes The Subject” Whenever She Brings Up Abuse At Boarding School During Paris’ Teenage Years; Says Kathy Never Watched Her Documentary About Boarding School Abuse

If you haven’t heard, Paris Hilton is having another major moment in her life. She’s newly married after throwing the party of the year to celebrate her love with Carter Reum. She’s got multiple TV shows about her life, including her cooking skills and road to the altar. And she’s finally free ever since she released a documentary about the abuse she underwent at a boarding school for troubled teens. Paris is sliving her best life these days, and I love a redemption story.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Canada#Amsterdam#Huntsville Doppler#Limberlost Forest#Wildlife Reserve#Volkswagon#Paris College Of Art#Ocad University
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Royal Scare: Mystery Illness Almost Killed Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco "almost died" in South Africa following many surgeries and lost a significant amount of weight. Fresh from his return to Monaco, Prince Albert informed People magazine magazine that Princess Charlene was admitted to a "treatment center" outside Monaco after determining that she wasn't feeling well. The royal stated that the Princess would be there for several more weeks.
WORLD
sltablet.com

South Lake Art League New High School Student Art Show!

Lisa Harris, President and Kathy Henderson, Show Director and Kitty Adler, Youth Art Liaison of the South Lake Art League are pleased to announce the opening of their newest Fall 2021 High School Student Art Show. Students from all area high schools were invited. With help from Jennifer Viola, the South Lake High School art teacher and Nesly Lattore, the East Ridge High School art teacher, this exciting new art show will be on display through November 30, 2021. The community is invited to stop by to see the current exhibits of student and member artwork, while voting for your favorites. People’s Choice Honors will be awarded at the end of this exhibition.
CLERMONT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Arts
abc7ny.com

'The First Wave' offers harrowing look into COVID pandemic from NYC hospital

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020, one filmmaker headed into a Queens hospital to record the darkest days of the pandemic. Matt Heineman was nominated for an Oscar thanks to his previous movie, "Cartel Land," about the drug war in Mexico. But he calls "The First Wave" the hardest movie he's ever had to make.
QUEENS, NY
outdoors.org

Lake Tiorati Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Meet at the blue trailhead in the Lake Tiorati parking lot at 9:30. Exact trails will be determined by how many hikers sign up. Bring boots, lunch and a reasonably good attitude. NO DOGS NO SMOKING Old rating is 3C8.5. New rating is vigorous. Vigorous does not mean that you last hiked 20 years ago - or even 5 years ago. PLEASE be honest with yourself and fair to the group - no stragglers. Kindly let me know if you'll be joining us. Thanks. Jay Beilis 201 966-5482 Please note the most recent Covid-19 protocols in AMC Trip Policy below.
LIFESTYLE
Stereogum

Chris Lake x NPC (Grimes) – “A Drug From God”

Grimes is launching a new “AI girl group” called NPC. On Instagram, she clarifies that NPC are “fake AI,” although artist Nusi Quero, who helped design Grimes’ gnarly full back tattoo, “is actually using generative ai to make their costumes and movement behaviors so they aren’t totally fake but they aren’t conscious and currently I have to write their music.” According to a press release about the project:
MUSIC
funcheap.com

“Radiance” Luminous Art from The Crucible (Alameda)

Radiance brings together the artistic talents of eleven current and former Crucible faculty members and advanced students utilizing a variety of approaches in their work. Exploring the creative use of radiant and reflected light as both material and subject matter, Radiance artists captivate the mind with innovative combinations of chemical elements, natural substances, man-made materials and found objects. Copper, Krypton and Neon concur with glass, steel, paper, wood, and feathers. Bed frames, phosphor powder, plastic, incandescent light bulbs and other objects can also be found woven throughout these works.
ALAMEDA, CA
SFGate

'Battle at Lake Changjin' Sets U.K., Ireland Releases (EXCLUSIVE)

The film is currently the highest-grossing title in the world and in China so far in 2021, having earned $881 million in its home market alone — good news for the movie billed as China’s most expensive production of all time. More from Variety. The U.K. and Ireland outings will...
MOVIES
Cedar Republican

Crystal Dawn Woods (Lake)

Crystal was born Jan. 31, 1989, and gained her angel wings on Oct. 27, 2021. She is the daughter of Clifford Woods and Laura Bennett. At a young age, she moved to Missouri. Over the years, she endured many trials and tribulations, but Crystal never let them hold her back. The greatest joy for her were her three children, Karma, Destinee and Declan.
STOCKTON, MO
dallassun.com

Medspress(TM) Announces Webinar: The Art, Craft, and Science of Coffee

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ('WGG'' or the 'Company'), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update:. Medspresso™ is pleased to announce its live coffee webinar is scheduled...
SCIENCE
creativeloafing.com

The Art of Shane MacGowen (The Pogues) Opening Reception

"Chaotic, neurotic, narcotic, erotic. Somewhere deep inside him there’s a tap with ‘art’ written on it and whenever he feels like it he opens it up and out pours a torrent of mercuric, violent, rude, sexy, blasphemous, bollock-naked and - would you believe it? - occasionally tender imagery. It’s the spit, snot and tears of art. Splattering onto the page in a psychic storm of lines and words. In the flexible art of Shane MacGowan, everything is possible! It happens on whatever is at hand. Sick bags on planes are a favourite canvas. I love how the red ones on a journey to Russia are re-used as handy communist sketch materials. And see how the Club World notepaper from his pricey Pogues record company flying days gets transformed with a few monstrous squiggles into a membership card for the Mile High Club! Cheeky! As a songwriter – one of the best, ever - Shane has always been a great storyteller. His music leads your emotions on a myriad journeys, from pain to laughs. His art does that, too. It keeps changing moods. One moment, it’s chaos. The next, it’s tenderness.” -Waldemar Januszczak.
MUSIC
northfortynews

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art (ACCA) Announces REWILD Exhibition

Sarah LaBarre | Artworks Center for Contemporary Art (ACCA) This exhibition questions our desires to completely subdue the innate animal within. It examines our relationship with wild things and wild places. Are we at a point of just observing nature? Or can and should we partake? We admire the natural world, but it seems all we do is separate ourselves from it. This is one of the great paradoxes of the modern. Fundamental instincts and inherent knowledge propel survival. Are we nature or are we not?
LOVELAND, CO
kslx.com

Mark & Neanderpaul’s Dumbass of the Day (11/17/21)

Here is Mark & Neanderpaul’s Dumbass of the Day for Wednesday, November 17th!. How many things can be wrong about one car accident?. Newly-weds wedding night hospital visit after bride groom crashed Lamborghini after challenging another driver to a race from traffic lights. The Dumbass of the Day is sponsored...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
wgnsradio.com

ART STUDIO TOUR is Now (Saturday and Sunday 10AM-5PM)

(MURFREESBORO) This is the weekend for the 28th annual STONES RIVER CRAFT TOUR. Seven studios across the area are open to the public from 10:00AM to 5:00PM Saturday and Sunday (November 20 and 21, 2021). It gives visitors a glimpse into the working studios of local artisans and craftsmen, plus a unique opportunity to get one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy