ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Here's a First Look at Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones & More in Clyde's

Broadway.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrder up! Two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage's Clyde's officially opens at the Helen Hayes Theater on November 23. Directed by Kate Whoriskey, Clyde's stars Emmy winners Uzo...

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Why Uzo Aduba’s New Broadway Role Reminds Her of ‘Jaws’

Uzo Aduba does not play a great white shark in Lynn Nottage’s new Broadway comedy “Clyde’s” — but her role in the show does make her think, somewhat surprisingly, of “Jaws.” Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: The Emmy-winning star of “In Treatment” and “Orange Is the New Black” plays the title character in the production, but there are long stretches of time when Clyde, the proprietor of a roadside diner that employs the formerly incarcerated, is mostly absent from the proceedings. Even when she’s not onstage, however, the prickly and intimidating Clyde is always looming over the action. “It made me think...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Clyde’s’ Broadway Review: Uzo Aduba Brings The Heat To Lynn Nottage’s Devilish Diner Dramedy

The quest to create the perfect sandwich takes on existential tones in Clyde’s, the tasty if occasionally and slightly undercooked new dramedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. Though it lacks the heft of the playwright’s great Sweat, Clyde’s makes for an intriguing companion piece. Starring a scenery-chewing (and that’s not a slam) Uzo Aduba and a calming Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s is set in a truck stop sandwich shop in Pennsylvania, one of those last-chance places dotting America’s highways both concrete and metaphysical, somewhere between the roadside hash joint of The Petrified Forest and the Double R Diner of...
ENTERTAINMENT
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For NATIONAL CHAMPIONS Starring Stephan James, JK Simmons, Uzo Aduba, Kristin Chenoweth

STXFilms has released these poster and trailer for NATIONAL CHAMPIONS. Starring Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk, Selma), Academy Award winner J. K. Simmons, Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” Lone Survivor), Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, and Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba. Directed...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Uzo Aduba Hopes Netflix Book Club Series Encourages Audiences to Read

When Uzo Aduba was approached to host a Netflix book club show, it was of immediate interest — and it was her inner bookworm that was most intrigued. “I love to read; I love the concept of this, not just because I want to host [but] I want to read all of these books. I want to do a deep dive into all of this material. And I’m fascinated myself by that concept of how things take on different shapes beyond the page,” Aduba tells The Hollywood Reporter.  With the newly launched Netflix Book Club, which the streamer announced last month, readers...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Hayes
Person
Lynn Nottage
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Kara Young
Person
Ron Cephas Jones
BHG

Downton Abbey Returns! Here's a First Look at A New Era, an 'Unashamedly Feel-Good Movie'

The Crawleys and their staff will be back for another movie later this year. Here's PEOPLE's first look at Downton Abbey: A New Era!. "It's really a new era," Downton creator Julian Fellowes tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "The further the '20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways. Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the '20s. That's what we're referring to in that."
MOVIES
Bon Appétit

Clyde’s on Broadway Is a Comedic Feast With a Serious Point

Does the perfect sandwich exist? While there will never be a universally accepted answer, the valiant quest for sandwich perfection is what drives playwright Lynn Nottage’s new comedy, Clyde’s, directed by her longtime collaborator Kate Whoriskey. Opening at Broadway’s Second Stage Theater on November 23, Clyde’s is a genuinely funny and deeply emotional exploration of radical imagination, restorative justice, and the healing power of food.
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

See Uzo Aduba's Reaction to Her Orange Is the New Black Castmates Surprising Her on Broadway

While she might have been known as "Crazy Eyes" on the show, Uzo Aduba had nothing but heart eyes after discovering that her fellow Orange Is the New Black castmates came to support her on the red carpet of her latest Broadway show. Laura Prepon, Dascha Polanco, Adrienne C. Moore, Danielle Brooks and Natasha Lyonne all caught up with the In Treatment star on the opening night of the new Broadway comedy Clyde's on Tuesday, Nov. 23. As seen in a video by Shoshana for bwaySHO.com, Aduba's eyes instantly lit up as soon as she spotted her friends. Then she can be seen getting immediately...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hayes Theater
Variety

Corey Hawkins on How Working with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ Lived Up to His Dreams

Actor Corey Hawkins is incredibly grateful to know Denzel Washington, his legendary co-star in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” “I love that I get to walk in his footsteps, but I know I can never fill that man’s shoes,” Hawkins tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “To share space to sit down in his dressing room, and talk, pray, listen, talk sports, talk whatever – they say never to meet your heroes but to finally dispel that rumor because he is the greatest of all time.” Listen to the full interview with actor Corey Hawkins in the latest edition of Variety’s Awards Circuit...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Orange Is the New Black cast have mini reunion at Uzo Aduba's show

Orange Is the New Black has had its own mini reunion, with the cast of the Netflix series coming together to celebrate Uzo Aduba's latest project. Despite ending two years ago in 2019, it feels like Orange Is the New Black never really left, with Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, and Aduba all reuniting to mark the opening night of new Broadway play Clyde's.
TV & VIDEOS
cititour.com

Review: Clyde's is Devilishly Delicious

Word to the wise: Do not, under any circumstances, come with even one hunger pang to “Clyde’s,” Lynn Nottage’s devilishly funny new comedy, now being presented by Second Stage at Broadway’s Hayes Theater. I promise that the constant talk of amazing sandwiches – mouthwatering variations on grilled cheese, hamburgers and even turkey wraps -- will have you chewing off your fingers off if you’re not fully sated. Still, the only thing more delicious than these culinary creations is the work of the show’s five-person ensemble, all of whom benefit from Kate Whoriskey’s cheddar-sharp direction. Read Full Review.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Trouble in Mind’ Director Charles Randolph-Wright Says Play About Race in the Theater World Is a ‘Love Letter and a Poison Pill’

August Wilson is well remembered for remarking that Black theater is alive, vibrant, vital and unfunded — that commerce and a common racism had long held American theater hostage to a mediocrity of tastes. On Broadway last Thursday, where Alice Childress’ 1955 play “Trouble in Mind” opened 66 years late, American theater took an overdue, yet well-timed step toward revising what plays ought to be considered classics. “Trouble in Mind,” starring LaChanze and directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, tells of Wiletta Mayer, a Black actress rehearsing a new anti-lynching play with an interracial company, written by a white author and led by...
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

Adrian Lester on the 'Real Workout' of Starring in The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester & Adam Godley in "The Lehman Trilogy" Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy, running at the Nederlander Theatre through January 2, 2022 and directed by Tony winner Sam Mendes, stars Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester in formidable performances. At the outset, they play Henry, Mayer and Emanuel Lehman, three brothers arriving in America, determined for their fabric-selling business to succeed. From there, the number of characters that the trio of stars play throughout the show multiplies, spanning ages and accents. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek met up with Lester, an Olivier Award winner, outside the theater to talk about the demands of the play on The Broadway Show.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Kristin Chenoweth Offers How She and Idina Menzel Could Appear in the Wicked Movie

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Kristin Chenoweth Offers Her Two Cents on a Wicked Cameo. Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to talk about her engagement, new holiday album and more. The Tony winner also told the story of first meeting Ariana Grande, who, as previously reported, will play Glinda, the role Chenoweth originated on Broadway, in the Wicked movie. Cheno also revealed an idea for her and original co-star Idina Menzel to make a cameo in the forthcoming film. Get the scoop below!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Andrew Garfield & Lin-Manuel Miranda on tick, tick...BOOM!: 'I Feel Like Jonathan Larson Is Smiling'

Andrew Garfield & Lin-Manuel Miranda on the set of "tick, tick...BOOM!" For years, Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's tick, tick...BOOM! has been a cult favorite. Now, it's been adapted as a star-studded film, playing in movie theaters and on Netflix. On the latest episode of The Broadway Show, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek spoke with the film's director Lin-Manuel Miranda and star Andrew Garfrield about honoring Larson's legacy with the movie adaptation. "In the Heights and Hamilton don't exist without Rent being the trailblazing force that it is," Miranda, who makes his directorial debut with the film, said. "I think he needed to write this show to clear space for Rent."
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Austin Butler's Resemblance to Elvis Presley Is Clear in the New Biopic — Here's a First Look

Austin Butler is taking on the role of a lifetime as the "King of Rock and Roll." The 27-year-old is set to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's new biopic about the legendary singer, which is officially set to premiere on June 24, 2022. In a short teaser clip, Luhrmann shared some exclusive footage of Butler channeling Presley. From the looks of it, it seems like the actor has the rock and roll legend down pat — from his famous strut down to his cool demeanor.
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Patrick John Flueger Returning to '4400' In New Role on Reboot!

Patrick John Flueger is heading back into the world of 4400!. The 37-year-old original The 4400 actor has been cast in a guest role on the new CW reboot series, Deadline reveals. On the OG show, which aired on USA Network from 2004-2007, Patrick portrayed Shawn Farrell. The actor will...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy