Here's a First Look at Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones & More in Clyde's

Adrian Lester & Adam Godley in "The Lehman Trilogy" Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy, running at the Nederlander Theatre through January 2, 2022 and directed by Tony winner Sam Mendes, stars Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester in formidable performances. At the outset, they play Henry, Mayer and Emanuel Lehman, three brothers arriving in America, determined for their fabric-selling business to succeed. From there, the number of characters that the trio of stars play throughout the show multiplies, spanning ages and accents. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek met up with Lester, an Olivier Award winner, outside the theater to talk about the demands of the play on The Broadway Show.
