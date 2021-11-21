ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United fires manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Manchester United has fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after three years as manager after a fifth loss in seven Premier League games....

