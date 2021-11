Under-fire Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is dejected by how things have been playing out for him and his players. In its first match after the international break, Manchester United once again failed to be at its best and ended up losing to Watford. Looking at the club’s performance, it was evident that the problem wasn’t the lack of talent but more on the mental side.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO