After two straight seasons at the top of the polls, culminating in the programs first national championship, Scott Drew had to rebuild his Baylor Bears on the fly with a group of newcomers and key returners in new roles. The results have been very promising, most recently a thorough thrashing of Stanford 86-48. The results are the same as we have seen the past few years, but how they are getting there looks quite a bit different.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO