Watching the Cowboys on Thanksgiving is a longtime tradition, and I’m excited to see Dak Prescott in action this year. The Raiders have been reeling as of late, and the Cowboys are coming off a deflating loss to the Chiefs, so that both teams will be desperate for a win in this one. There are plenty of betting angles for this game, and you can check out my Thanksgiving betting guide for more trends and picks for the game. In this article, I’ll take a closer look at my favorite player props for this contest. Let’s dive in.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO