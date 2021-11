Xuefeng “Nick” Peng is an alumnus of the MBL’s Semester in Environmental Science program (2008) and Microbial Diversity course (2014). Nick Peng is an assistant professor in the School of the Earth, Ocean and Environment in the College of Arts and Sciences who joined the university this past spring. Peng completed his Ph.D. at Princeton University and did his post-doctoral work at the University of California Santa Barbara. His focus is on the interactions of marine microorganisms, and he’s hoping to develop a new course that will enable students to learn the techniques for deciphering the identity and function of microorganisms present in any particular environment.

