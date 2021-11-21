Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Movies

Beanie Feldstein, Regina Hall, and Naomi Watts will serve as the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards announcers, Variety has exclusively learned. The three acclaimed actors will announce the best of independent cinema on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7:00 am PT on Film Independent’s YouTube channel.
The three actors will announce the nominees in the categories of best feature, first feature, director, screenplay, first screenplay, male lead, female lead, supporting male, supporting female, cinematography, editing, international film, documentary and John Cassavetes Award. In addition, they’ll also announce the recipients of the Robert Altman Award, which is given to a film’s cast.
The nominees...
