Poland Likens Border Crisis To Cold War Destabilisation

 3 days ago
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday called the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the EU's eastern frontier, the "greatest attempt to destabilise Europe" since the Cold War. The premier made the remarks as he prepared to meet EU leaders at a time when Warsaw is facing not...

Telegraph

Russia will attack Ukraine if it joins Nato, warns Kremlin adviser

Russia will attack Ukraine unless Nato gives cast-iron guarantees that Kyiv will never be allowed to join the alliance, a Kremlin-linked foreign policy expert has said. The suggestion by Fyodor Lukyanov is the clearest explanation yet as to why Russia has been amassing troops near the Ukrainian border, leading to a rise in East-West tensions and fears of an imminent invasion.
New York Post

Ukraine holds new drills after top general warns of Russian attack in 2022

Ukraine conducted fresh military exercises outside the capital, Kiev, on Monday as thousands of Russian troops remain massed along the border between the two countries — and the head of Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency warned an invasion could come early next year. ​The drills involved airborne troops and armored personnel...
Birmingham Star

Russian Diplomatic Mission in India slams NATO's approach towards Ukraine

New Delhi [India], November 24, 2021: Russian Embassy in India has slammed North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) approach towards Ukraine. In its statement, the Russian embassy has maintained that the NATO countries and Ukraine have failed to uphold the Minsk Package. "Such approach lacks proper consideration not only of the...
Reuters

Russia and Ukraine stage military drills, as tensions escalate

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian fighter planes and ships practiced repelling air attacks on naval bases and responding with air strikes during military drills in the Black Sea, Interfax reported on Wednesday, as neighbouring Ukraine also held combat exercises. The drills come at a time of high tension over...
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
Reuters

Two Navalny allies flee Russia as he challenges "extremist" tag

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Two people involved with Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's recent political campaign said they have fled Russia as the jailed opposition leader launched a new bid to challenge his designation by prison authorities as an extremist. Russian authorities have in recent months cracked down on groups...
The Associated Press

EU urged not to forget Belarus as bloc prepares sanctions

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya appealed Wednesday to the European Union not to forget the plight of ordinary citizens and political prisoners in the former Soviet country. Tsikhanouskaya’s plea came as the EU prepares new sanctions in response to a security crisis at its borders blamed on...
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
