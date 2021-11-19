ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Registered sex offenders: one living in ZIP Code 60552 as of week ending Nov. 13

By DeKalb Times
dekalbtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is currently one registered sex offender living in ZIP Code 60552 as of the week ending Nov. 13, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry....

dekalbtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

Secret recording found by husband can be used in murder trial

An allegedly incriminating recording handed over by a murder suspect’s husband will be allowed as evidence in a high-profile trial, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled. The decision means the case can go forward against Rebecca Ruud, accused of killing her 16-year-old daughter and burning the body. The trial has been delayed at least nine times in the four years since her indictment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
CBS Boston

Lost Forensic Evidence Results In Case Of Man Convicted Of 1973 Rape Being Vacated

BOSTON (CBS) – Tyrone Clark, convicted of a 1973 rape, had his case vacated on Wednesday after the victim said she wasn’t sure about the accuracy of her identification 50 years ago. Additionally, a knife handle that was used in evidence was compromised from being touched, biological material on the victim’s clothing was lost and forensic evidence that had the possibility to clear Clark was lost. “This case came to my office’s attention after the victim, unsolicited, raised serious doubts about her identification of the defendant. When we began looking further into the case, we learned that nearly half a century ago, the Commonwealth lost or destroyed evidence that had the potential to be exculpatory. Both the defendant and this administration have been denied the opportunity to perform modern forensic testing due the failure of previous administrations to maintain that DNA evidence. The Commonwealth should never benefit from our failures and wrongdoings,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. Tyrone Clark was also convicted of unarmed robbery and kidnapping in connection with the 1973 incident. Those convictions were based on evidence and testimony not connected with the lost evidence and will not be affected by the judge’s decision.
BOSTON, MA
The Conversation U.S.

Jury finds 3 Georgia men guilty of Ahmaud Arbery murder: 3 essential reads

It took jurors around 11 hours of deliberations to arrive at guilty verdicts in the trial of three men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, before a courtroom that included members of Arbery’s family, all the three defendants – Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan – were found guilty of counts including murder. They each now face a maximum sentence of life in prison. Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was killed on Feb. 23, 2020, after being pursued through the predominantly white suburban neighborhood of Satilla Shores, near Brunswick in Georgia. For many,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
saobserver.com

Vigilantes: Illegal Killers

According to the dictionary a Vigilante is, “A person who tries in an unofficial way to prevent crime, or to catch and punish someone who has committed a crime, especially because they do not think that official organizations, such as the police, are controlling crime effectively. Vigilantes usually join together to form groups.” Kyle Rittenhouse, and his fellow criminal operators, are such a group that went to the Black Lives Matter protest looking for an excuse to kill people. His crime is nothing new as the KKK and other extremist groups over the years have murdered many people accused of crimes that these racist groups thought up in their minds. In the aftermath of the August 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake, Jacob Blake is an African-American man who was shot four times in the back during an arrest by a police officer. Protests, and civil unrest occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and around the United States as part of the larger 2020–2021 outrage by Black Lives Matter movements of the continuous murder and abuse of Black and Brown men by police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Registered Sex Offenders#Zip Code
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Offering Free Gun Locks Following Accidental Shootings

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The call is going out for gun owners to be more responsible after two accidental shootings within 12 hours. No charges have been filed yet in connection with the deaths of two little boys in separate incidents in which police say children got a hold of a loaded gun and accidentally fired it. In East Liberty, a four-year-old boy accidentally shot himself on Monday. In Penn Hills, a five-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a six-year-old sibling. “It’s a pervasive issue, there’s one study that showed there are 4.6 million American minors who live...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wisconsin Examiner

Bookman: Guilty verdicts in Arbery killing give no pleasure, only relief

There’s no pleasure to be taken from the guilty verdicts returned Wednesday by a Glynn County jury in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery; there is only relief and thanksgiving that in the end justice could be done, at least in a case in which the evidence was so well-documented and seemingly obvious. Given that they […] The post Bookman: Guilty verdicts in Arbery killing give no pleasure, only relief appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy