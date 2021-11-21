Official OBR Cooler Pregame/Game Thread of the LIONS@BROWNS

Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO