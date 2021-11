Eating and drinking your way across the country all on your own can get lonely. So, it's no surprise that Guy Fieri has brought along close friend and Santo Spirit business partner Sammy Hagar for multiple stops on the Mayor of Flavortown's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" food tour over the years. While the two have spent plenty of time together for both work and leisure situations, Fieri admitted during an exclusive interview with Mashed that it is still intimidating being in the presence of his rockstar pal.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO