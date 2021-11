All U.S. adults can now receive COVID-19 booster shoots after the CDC director on Friday night signed off on a recommendation to expand availability of extra doses for those 18 and older. The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech shots, which have been available to a select group for some time, should be immediately available to any adult who had their initial shots at least six months ago. People who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine were already encouraged to receive a booster shot at least two months after their initial dose to bring their protection up to the same level as those who received the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Mixing and matching vaccine brands is permitted.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO