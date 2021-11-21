Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Gets New Patch Fixing a Laundry List of Bugs

As soon as I was let loose on Liberty City in the definitive edition of Grand Theft Auto 3, I took myself over to the car shop next to 8-Ball’s yard, smashed through the glass window, and took the Banshee. Jumping into Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy and returning to this ritual from my youth felt special. It took me right back to when I was a pre-teen playing these brilliant games on a tiny TV at my friend’s house. Away from the watchful eyes of concerned parents, I was once again tearing at the seams of a Grand Theft Auto game in a tank, layering on the cheats that are, as it turns out, burned into my muscle memory.

