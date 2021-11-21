ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Gets New Patch Fixing a Laundry List of Bugs

By Dylan Chaundy
Twinfinite
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop me if you think that you’ve heard this one before: a big publisher releases a video game which is a total, buggy mess, so said publisher releases a ton of updates to fix said mess. It’s a tale as old as time! Yes, it’s fair to say that Rockstar Games’...

twinfinite.net

