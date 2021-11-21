ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

2 Gwinnett firefighters injured after man sets fire to home with children inside

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two Gwinnett County firefighters were hospitalized after a man set fire to a home in Lawrenceville.

Firefighters responded to a call on Highgate Drive around 9 p.m. A woman told dispatch that her husband was locked inside a bedroom and had set something on fire. The caller was able to get the rest of the family out of the house.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found dark smoke in a bedroom.

“Conditions quickly deteriorated and two firefighters called a mayday, signaling to those on scene that they were in trouble,” officials said. “The firefighters were quickly found and were led out of the structure to awaiting med crews for evaluation.”

The two firefighters suffered burn injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment and have since been released. Their injuries were not life-threatening. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators determined that the man who was reportedly in the bedroom got out of the house before firefighters arrived. He told authorities that the fire was accidental. He was taken into custody and has been charged with felony arson and domestic violence.

The man’s identity has not been released.

“Firefighters would like to emphasize the importance of maintaining working smoke alarms inside your home,” investigators said. “In this instance, the smoke alarms helped to alert the occupants, allowing them sufficient time to exit the home safely.”

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
28K+
Followers
41K+
Post
14M+
Views
