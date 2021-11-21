ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Sean Tucker Breaks Syracuse Single Season Rushing Record, Falls to NC State

By Katelyn McCarthy
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzDak_0d3HlzdN00

Syracuse falls for the second straight week to #20 NC State 41-17 in their final road game of the season.

The Syracuse passing offense struggled for the second straight week only accounting for 66 passing yards all game. Shrader finished 8 of 20 for 63 yards. His second straight game with under 70 yards in the air.

On the other hand, the Syracuse rush offense had a game against the #1 rush defense in the ACC. The Orange had 170 yards on the ground, which is the second most the Wolfpack defense has allowed all season.

Sean Tucker broke the Syracuse single season rushing record in the second quarter. This record was set 42 years ago by Joe Morris who had 1,372 yards in 11 games back in 1979.

Tucker finished the game with 105 yards on the ground and a touchdown. This is Tucker's 8th game this season with over 100 yards rushing. He now has 1,467 yards with one game left.

The defense stopped the NC State offense on their first three drives. But in the middle of the second quarter, NC State's Ricky Person ran into the end zone for a 15 yard touchdown for the first points of the game.

The Orange offense looked to respond on the following drive, but within minutes Syracuse trailed by two touchdowns as Drake Thomas intercepted Garrett Shrader and returned it for a touchdown.

The next offensive possession for the Orange, they responded with a Sean Tucker 55 yard touchdown. On this drive, Tucker broke the Syracuse single season record and the Orange only trailed a touchdown with a few minutes to halftime.

Once again, the Wolfpack responded within minutes as Zonovan Knight returns the kickoff for a 97 yard touchdown. On the following offensive possession for the Wolfpack, Devin Leary connects with Christopher Toudle for a 14 yard touchdown right before the half.

Within a blink of an eye, the Wolfpack headed into the locker room with a three touchdown lead, and the Orange never recovered.

Both teams came out of the half kicking successful field goals. Late in the third quarter, Leary connected with Thayer Thomas for an 8 yard touchdown. The game slipped from Syracuse's hands as they went into the third quarter trailing 38-10.

In the middle of the fourth quarter, Shrader runs for a 48 yard touchdown making the game a three touchdown deficit again as they trailed 38-17.

NC State's kicker Christopher Dunn kicked a 21 yard field goal with 3:45 remaining to put the last points of the game on the board.

Syracuse suffered a few injuries on the defense in their loss in Raleigh.

Super senior Josh Black was sidelined early in the game after a shoulder injury. He did not return to game. Coach Dino Babers said in his post game presser that Black will be okay, just not right away.

Shortly after Black entered the medical tent, corner Garrett Williams was injured after nearly picking off Devin Leary. Williams later returned to the game.

Syracuse will look for their 6th win in their final game of the season Saturday November 27th against #18 Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 22: NC State Recap

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 22, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Mike and Kyle break down Saturday's loss at NC State including what went wrong, the turning point, the game plan, and what it means moving forward. Apple Podcasts: LINK. Stitcher: LINK. TuneIn: LINK. Google...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Expects to Return to Syracuse in 2022

Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker said during media availability on Tuesday that he expects to return to the Orange for the 2022 season. "I believe a lot I'm going to be here," Tucker said. The single season rushing yards record holder at Syracuse added that he expects to discuss...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs VCU in Battle 4 Atlantis

Matchup: Syracuse (2-1) vs VCU (2-2) Location: Imperial Arena (Paradise Island, Bahamas) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, November 24th. Series History: Syracuse and VCU have only met three times, with the Orange coming out on top in each of the previous three meetings. The last matchup occurred in 1992. Now Associate Head Coach Adrian Autry scored 17 points, as did Lawrence Moten, in a 94-81 Orange victory in the Dome. The previous two meetings were in 1989 (a 100-73 win in the Dome) and in 1984. The 1984 game was the first in the series. Syracuse won that game, which was an NCAA Tournament matchup, 78-63.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rush, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
AllSyracue

Five Things to Know About VCU

Syracuse's first opponent in the Battle 4 Atlantis is the VCU Rams. Here is what you need to know about VCU heading into the matchup. VCU is 2-2 on the season with wins over Saint Peter's (57-54) and Vanderbilt (48-37) and losses to Wagner (58-44) and Chattanooga (56-54). Both losses came at home. The combined records of the the teams that have beaten VCU is 7-0.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Syracuse Falls at NC State

Here are my five takeaways from Syracuse's 41-17 loss at NC State. The passing was, once again, awful. This was not due to poor scheme, excellent defense, or receivers not getting separation. Receivers were open. Quite a bit, actually. Shrader just could not hit them. Perhaps the play that most exemplifies the passing attack was in the third quarter when Devaughn Cooper had no one within 20 yards of him and the pass was at least 10 yards short. Even a lob that was underthrown gives him a chance to make a catch and a big play. A solid throw results in a walk in touchdown. Instead, incomplete. If Syracuse is going to beat Pittsburgh next week, Shrader has to be better throwing the ball. No question. I am also wondering if the hit he took when making the game winning throw against Virginia Tech is still lingering to the point where it has exasperated his accuracy problems. Throwing accuracy was never a strength of his, but it was not this bad until the games following that play.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Battle 4 Atlantis: Breaking Down Syracuse's Potential Matchups, Schedule

IF SYRACUSE BEATS VCU (WINNER'S BRACKET) Game 2: Syracuse would play the winner of Baylor vs Arizona State. That game tips at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 25th. Game 3 Scenario 1: If Syracuse beats either Baylor or Arizona State, the Orange would play either Michigan State, Loyola, Auburn or UConn in the championship game. The two winners of Michigan State vs Loyola and Auburn vs UConn would face off, and the winner of that game would play Syracuse. The title game tips at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 26th.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Cal's Three Keys to Victory

The phrase “every game counts” couldn’t be more true for the Orange at this point in the season. Syracuse(5-5) is taking on the stout #20NC State Wolfpack(7-3) this Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. After last week’s tragic loss to Louisville, 41-3, the Orange are looking for ways to rectify their abysmal performance. With the Orange being only one win away from becoming bowl eligible, the games are not getting any easier. A win over NC State would prove beneficial being that the Orange finish out the season against #18 PITT. For the Orange to win this game, they have to do it in a multitude of ways. However, honing in on what makes them tick is what will win them this game.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Colgate 100 Syracuse 85

My five takeaways from Syracuse's 100-85 loss to Colgate. 1. Rebounding, Rebounding, Rebounding. This loss was about two things. One significant factor was rebounding. Colgate outrebounded Syracuse by 10 overall and by seven on the offensive glass. Colgate has some size, with a guy like Jeff Woodward that stand 6-11, 270 pounds. But that was not the problem here. Syracuse was out hustled and out efforted on the boards. One play in particular stands out. Colgate missed a shot, the ball bounced towards the elbow where Buddy Boeheim was standing. He stood still, sort of reached for the ball instead of running towards it, and Colgate came in to steal the rebound with effort. That led to a three pointer that pushed the lead from six to nine. Instead of Syracuse having the ball down six with a chance to put more pressure on Colgate, the Raiders kept the Orange at arm's length. Syracuse never seriously threatened the rest of the game. Even if Syracuse is not a great rebounding team, it cannot be out worked.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse at NC State Predictions

Syracuse travels to face NC State on Saturday. How will this game play out? The All Syracuse staff predicts the outcome below. Logan Garvey: NC State 43 Syracuse 21. It will be a true test for Syracuse to show what they're made of against a ranked team on the road. If the defense can step up and keep NC State's points down, Syracuse has a shot.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Pittsburgh#American Football#Acc#Orange
AllSyracue

Syracuse vs Colgate Preview

On Saturday November 20th, the Syracuse Orange (2-0) will host the Colgate Raiders (2-2) at the Carrier Dome. The Orange most recently defeated the Drexel Dragons 75-60 while the Raiders defeated the SUNY Poly and Northeastern, with close losses to NC State and Cornell. The last time these two teams...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Highlights & Recap: Colgate 100 Syracuse 85

The Syracuse Orange had won 54-straight games against the Colgate Raiders, dating back to Feb. 24, 1962. The last time Syracuse lost to Colgate, Jim Boeheim was a redshirt freshman for the Orange. How the time changes. "We did a terrible job of adjusting,” head coach Jim Boeheim said. “Overall...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Colgate Shocks Syracuse in the Dome

Colgate used red-hot shooting from the outside and timely offensive rebounds to shock Syracuse 100-85 in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. It was Colgate's first win a Syracuse since 1962. With the loss, the Orange dropped to 2-1 on the season, while the Raiders improved to 3-2. Syracuse is next in action in the Battle 4 Atlantis event in the Bahamas. The Orange faces VCU in its first game of the event, which takes place on Wednesday, November 24th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. It will be broadcast on ESPN2.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Jason Simmons: NC State & Coming off Injury

Missing a game due to injury is never something you want to happen as an athlete. A sprained ankle kept Syracuse safety Jason Simmons sidelined for three weeks. Simmons exited early on the first drive against Virginia Tech and has been nursing the injury sense. Simmons was limited against Louisville but is now fully healed, he said.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSyracue

Josh Black Discusses his Final Games as an Orange

The Orange have two more games left of the regular season, hoping to get at least one more win to clinch a bowl berth. After six years on the Syracuse football team, senior defensive lineman is playing in his final two games as an Orange. After winning the Camping World Bowl back in 2018, he hopes to get another chance at a bowl trophy before his college football career comes to an end.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Cross Country Competes at NCAA Championships

The men and women's teams headed down to Tallahassee Saturday for the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships, hosted by Florida State. The men’s team ran to their rank, 19th, leading to their best finish at NCAA’s since 2017. Senior Joe Dragon led the Orange along the 10,000-meter course placing...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at #20 NC State

Matchup: Syracuse (5-5, 2-4) at #20 NC State (7-3, 4-2) Location: Carter-Finley Stadium (Raleigh, NC) Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 20th. Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson. Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App. Series History: NC State has dominated the series against the Orange with a...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Colgate

Matchup: Syracuse (2-0) vs Colgate (1-2) Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 20th. Series History: Syracuse and Colgate have met 172 times before this matchup. The Orange holds a 127-45 series advantage, including 54 consecutive wins. The last Colgate win came in 1962 when the Raiders knocked off the Orange 67-63 in Syracuse. After appearing on the schedule every year since 1993, Colgate did not play Syracuse last season due to the pandemic. The first meeting was in 1902, with Syracuse coming out on top 33-8.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
595
Followers
957
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy