Suspects wanted for linked robberies in Delaware County and Southwest Philadelphia

Around 1:45 a.m. Monday, patrol cars lit up the 800 block of South Second Street in Queen Village. An armed robbery took place at a 7-Eleven convenience store, and police said a man and woman stole $290.

"It's like the Wild West out here," said Jennifer Van Blunk of South Philadelphia. "This whole city is going down the dumps. I don't understand what the problem is, I really don't."

This is just the latest in a rash of robberies throughout Philadelphia.

Action News obtained surveillance video of an attempted robbery on November 12 at the 7-Eleven in the 8100 block of Rhawn Street. The same store was hit again on Saturday around 6 a.m., when two male suspects got away with $300 and $300 worth of cigarettes, according to police.

"Sitting ducks, there's no other way to explain it," said Jennifer Sita of Queen Village. "It's just opportunity."

On Sunday, around 12:16 a.m., police say two armed men robbed the 7-Eleven on the 2900 block of 70th street in Southwest Philadelphia. Around 12:30 a.m., those two men are believed to have robbed the 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Church Lane in Yeadon.

"I think that it's getting a little bit dicey," said Rich Miller, a former Queen Village resident. "Lately the economy, people are struggling, I think when that happens, you're going to see an increase in crimes like this, where people need to do what they need to do to get by."

Police have apprehended the female suspect involved in the Queen Village robbery. The male suspect is still at large, police said.