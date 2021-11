This bottling, which includes 17% Malbec and spent 22 months in 83% new French oak, is one of the first offerings from this historic but recently reinvigorated vineyard. Aromas of dried cherry and mulling spices lead into a tense and woody palate, where cigar-box flavors frame thicker dried fruit and mint flavors. The tannins are firm but relenting enough, and will smooth with patience. Drink now through 2038. Matt Kettmann.

DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO