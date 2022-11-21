14 moments in 'Twilight' that were intended to be serious but turned out to be comedic gold

It's hard to take some "Twilight" moments seriously. Summit Entertainment

"Twilight" (2008) is a drama, but some moments are funnier than they're probably meant to be.

Some scenes, like Edward revealing he's a vampire, are too dramatic to take seriously.

It's hard to watch grown people hiss and growl at one another during the fight scenes.

Bella gets a truck at the start of "Twilight." Summit Entertainment

Bella hits Jacob with her truck's door.

Immediately after Charlie (Billy Burke) gives Bella ( Kristen Stewart ) her truck, she opens the front door and hits Jacob (Taylor Lautner) with it when he is trying to walk around the front of the car.

The moment was probably meant to highlight Bella's clumsiness, but it seems so unintentional that it feels more like a blooper.

Kristen Stewart in "Twilight." Summit Entertainment

She also takes celery from someone else's lunch and holds it against her face without eating it.

As Bella eats lunch during her first day at Forks High School, she holds a piece of celery — that seemed to come from Jessica's ( Anna Kendrick ) lunch tray — against her face but doesn't eat it.

The way Bella awkwardly holds food is apparent throughout the movie, and it's hard not to laugh at her gesturing with the vegetable as she talks.

Emmett is carrying a random bag of eggs. Summit Entertainment

The Cullens' introduction sequence is full of details that make the moment more amusing than impressive.

Bella first sees Edward ( Robert Pattinson ) when the Cullens walk into the cafeteria.

All five of the vampire "siblings" dramatically enter the room in light-colored outfits, except Edward, who wears his usual darker clothing.

Though the scene is meant to show how intimidating the vampire coven is, their introduction is so overly dramatic that it's actually amusing, especially with details like Alice (Ashley Greene) twirling and Emmett (Kellan Lutz) holding a large bag of eggs .

Robert Pattinson in "Twilight." Summit Entertainment

Edward comically overreacts when he first smells Bella.

Though Edward stares at Bella in the cafeteria, her smell doesn't really hit him until she walks into their science classroom.

Edward immediately tenses up and slams his hand over his nose and mouth when her scent is carried over by a fan.

It's an amusing scene to watch without knowing why Edward is reacting like this, especially when Bella sits next to him and smells herself.

Notably, "Midnight Sun" — the "Twilight" author Stephenie Meyer's book from Edward's point of view — revealed that he was struggling not to kill Bella and their classmates when she walked in.

Edward blames his changing eyes on the "fluorescents." Summit Entertainment

When Bella asks Edward about his eyes changing color, he blames the lighting and abruptly walks away.

When Edward and Bella talk in the hallway after science class, Bella asks whether he's wearing contacts since she noticed his eyes had changed color.

In response, Edward says , "It's the fluorescents," and then just walks away.

It's bizarre for Edward, who has had practice pretending to be human for almost a hundred years, to be caught off guard by someone asking this.

Billy Burke and Kristen Stewart in "Twilight." Summit Entertainment

Bella can't stop fidgeting around the kitchen while talking to Charlie.

While talking to Charlie in the kitchen, Bella pours herself a glass of water . She takes a single sip of it before dumping the rest out, all while awkwardly fidgeting at the sink.

When Bella empties the glass, there's clearly an entire case of water on the counter next to her.

Though the scene shows Charlie and Bella aren't used to being around each other yet, Bella's inability to stand somewhere without busying herself with an awkward task is pretty amusing.

Some of Bella's friends are more obvious about their staring. Summit Entertainment

Bella's friends staring at her and Edward while they talk in the lunch line.

Bella is the first student to become close to Edward and the rest of the Cullens , so her friends have to get used to having him around.

When Edward and Bella talk in the lunch line, her friends are all staring at them. Some are more subtle — like Angela (Christian Serratos) — but Mike (Michael Welch) and Eric (Justin Chon) don't look away for the entire scene.

Their blatant stares in the background are impossible to ignore once noticed.

Bella and Edward are dressed in formal, early-20-century outfits. Summit Entertainment

The scene in which Bella imagines Edward drinking from her may be the campiest part of the movie.

There are plenty of "Twilight" moments that are hard to take seriously, but the most ridiculous happens in Bella's mind while researching vampires.

Bella imagines Edward biting her, and he looks more like a traditional vampire than he does in the rest of the series since they're both wearing formal, early-20-century clothing.

The absurd costuming combined with Bella laying on a fainting couch makes the scene ridiculous.

Robert Pattinson in "Twilight." Summit Entertainment

A scene that intends to show how dangerous vampires are may be one of the funniest.

Edward finally tells Bella he's a vampire when they are talking in the woods, where she can see his body sparkling in the sunlight.

In an attempt to prove how dangerous vampires are, he shows off his strength and speed by running into trees and jumping on things. The moment even includes sweeping camera angles and dramatic lines that Edward screams at Bella.

Though the moment is supposed to convince Bella and the audience that vampires are terrifyingly strong, Pattinson's facial expressions as he yells about supernatural powers can be quite hilarious.

It's also unclear where this scene is happening. Summit Entertainment

The "romantic" piano scene between Bella and Edward comes out of nowhere and starkly contrasts the other plotline.

After Edward brings Bella home to meet his family, the couple goes into the woods and to the top of a tree so they can take in the view.

The next scene shows Edward playing "Bella's Lullaby" for her, which is immediately followed by a clip of Charlie and the rest of the police force looking for what's been killing people in Forks.

The tonal shift between the romantic melody and police search is odd.

The Cullens' matching baseball jerseys make this moment even funnier. Summit Entertainment

Between the hissing and growling, the vampire-coven confrontation is bizarre to watch.

The rogue vampire coven meets the Cullens when Laurent (Edi Gathegi), James (Cam Gigandet), and Victoria (Rachelle Lefevre) interrupt their baseball game .

Once James catches Bella's scent and realizes she's human, all of the vampires fall into a battle line.

The sight of a bunch of adults growling and hissing at one another while bobbing up and down is far too amusing to view as intimidating — plus the Cullens' matching baseball jerseys only make this worse.

Nikki Reed in "Twilight." Summit Entertainment

Rosalie rubbing Bella's scent against a tree looks too odd to match the scene's serious tone.

The Cullens create a false scent line for the tracker vampire, James, to follow in the hopes of keeping him from finding Bella.

To do this, Rosalie (Nikki Reed) wears Bella's clothes and runs through the woods, rubbing herself against trees to leave a strong trail.

Though this scene is meant to be serious , watching Rosalie look annoyed while pushing herself against a tree is just comical.

It's unclear who took the video. Summit Entertainment

The tape James uses as bait shows a young Bella saying she "sucks" at dancing.

James tricks Bella into thinking he's holding her mother (Sarah Clarke) hostage by playing a videotape of Renée frantically talking to her.

When Bella arrives at the dance studio and finds the video playing, it shows a younger version of herself upset in her recital clothes, saying that she sucks at dancing .

Since Bella and her mother were on their own for years, there's no clear explanation for who would record Bella during her recitals, let alone for why someone decided to film her talking about how terrible she is at dancing.

Cam Gigandet and Robert Pattinson in "Twilight." Summit Entertainment

James and Edward's fight features way too many moments of the grown men growling at each other.

The vampire fights throughout this movie are hard to take seriously since they show people growling and hissing.

James and Edward's fight is possibly the film's most jarring, as the two men keep staring at each other with their faces inches apart while they make "threatening" sounds.