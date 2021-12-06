I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I always do at the parks every winter.

I worked at Disney World for two years. Kayleigh Price

I worked at Disney World for 2 years , and I love visiting the parks during the holiday season.

I have to check out the festive decorations at Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and the resorts.

Some attractions, like the Frozen Sing-Along and Jungle Cruise, get special holiday overlays.

Nowhere decks the halls better than Disney World . The holiday season is one of my favorite times to visit the parks.

After spending the last three winters living and working there , here are my favorite Christmastime activities across the property:

Disney Springs has tons of themed Christmas trees

There are trees for a bunch of different Disney movies. Kayleigh Price

The Christmas Tree Trail is by far one of the most unique offerings I've experienced during the holiday season.

It's located in Disney Springs and features tons of Disney-themed trees. Before 2020, they lined a designated trail, but last year, the trees were spread across the entertainment and dining district. I can make a whole day out of finding them all.

I love the creativity that Disney brings to these trees, which are based on movies, characters, and attractions. It's so cool to see the attention to detail.

Epcot's Candlelight Processional gets me in the Christmas spirit

The Candlelight Processional takes place in the America pavilion at Epcot, and it's unlike anything I've ever experienced. It's a breathtaking performance with a beautiful message.

The holiday celebration tells the story of Christmas with the help of a rotating cast of celebrity narrators. In past years, Jodi Benson, John Stamos, and Neil Patrick Harris have all joined the event.

I love that there's also a choir of Disney employees singing Christmas carols because it truly brings the community together in an intimate setting.

There's something extra special about the Hollywood Studios decorations

Hollywood Studios has some special decorations. Kayleigh Price

I might be a little biased because I worked in Hollywood Studios for two years, but it's my favorite spot during the holidays. There's something to see around every corner, and I love taking it all in.

There's such eclectic, unique decor, from Hollywood and Sunset boulevards all the way over to the Christmas tree at Echo Lake. Gertie, the dinosaur at Echo Lake, even gets a cute Santa hat on her head and an ornament hanging out of her mouth.

It snows all along Sunset Boulevard, and Tower of Terror has a holiday overlay with characters including Olaf, the Muppets, and the Prep and Landing elves.

The gingerbread house at the Grand Floridian can't be missed

There are awe-inspiring gingerbread houses at resorts across the property, but the one in the Grand Floridian always takes my breath away.

The life-size structure is constructed from gingerbread that was made on Disney property , and it's used as a fully functioning store that sells gingerbread "shingles" around the holidays.

It's stunning, and the cookies are to die for.

All of the resorts have beautifully festive trees

All the resorts get decked out for the holidays. Kayleigh Price

Disney resorts also get decorated for the holidays.

Each resort's lobby transforms into a unique wonderland of tinsel and lights based on its unique theming. For example, the big tree at the Art of Animation resort has different character animations all over it, and the one at the Polynesian Resort has beautiful, colorful flowers on the branches.

It's fun to spend a day resort-hopping to see what they came up with at each hotel.

The Frozen Sing-Along has a special Christmas ending

The Frozen Sing-Along show at Hollywood Studios gets a bit of a festive upgrade at Christmastime. After the regularly scheduled numbers, the cast leads everyone in carols.

You get to sing along with Olaf, Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff to songs like "That Time of Year '' and "When We're Together" from the "Frozen" holiday special.

The songs never fail to make me tear up a little especially when the characters are hugging and Elsa makes it snow inside the theater.

I have to catch all of the characters in their Christmas looks

Mickey and Minnie wear special holiday outfits. Kayleigh Price

I love meeting the characters throughout the parks any time of the year , but it's always extra special around the holiday season when many of them change into more festive attire.

Mickey can be seen in his Christmas sweater, Buzz Lightyear in a Santa hat, and Pluto with reindeer ears.

You can also meet exclusive characters like Santa Goofy or Santa himself. Santa appears every year at the merchandise store on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood Studios.

Epcot's International Festival of the Holidays has fun food and entertainment

Epcot's holiday festival is a lot of fun, and it's also very educational.

Guests can learn about the holiday traditions in each of the countries around the World Showcase. Some of them have live performers playing holiday songs, and in others, their version of Santa Claus comes out to tell stories.

There's also a variety of holiday foods from around the world. It's similar to the Food and Wine Festival in the fall, but with a holiday twist.

I never miss strolling through the Main Street USA decorations

There's a huge Christmas tree in front of Main Street USA. Kayleigh Price

My favorite park decorations are definitely in Hollywood Studios, but I also have to point out the magical decorations on Main Street USA in Magic Kingdom.

There's so much to experience, from the toy soldiers, wreaths, and huge tree to the holiday music playing overhead.

I love getting a festive drink from the Main Street Bakery, sitting on a bench, and just staring at all of the decorations in awe.

I love riding Jingle Cruise and hearing all the Christmas puns

Jungle Cruise is one of my favorite attractions at Disney World because I love the uniqueness and humor of it — I'm a sucker for a good pun.

But during the holiday season, it transforms into Jingle Cruise, and the entire attraction gets decked out in festive decorations.

The famous jokes are also updated to include an endless number of holiday-themed puns.