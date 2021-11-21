ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Derek Carr Reuniting with Former Coach Brian Callahan

By Hikaru Kudo
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

It’s always a lot more fun when you know someone on the other sideline.

For Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was his former coach.

"Callahan, love him to death. Gosh, he helped me so much when he was the quarterback coach here," Carr said.

"Just sitting in his office talking about go balls or talking about this coverage or this trajectory of a throw and just studying that with him and becoming a better player. There is no doubt in my mind that he is a really, really good football coach.”

It makes it even more interesting when the pair still communicate with each other.

"Our relationship, we still talk. We still text,” Carr said. “When we are not playing each other obviously, he'll send me a throw that I made in a game and just be like, 'Are you kidding me?' ...”

“Same here, if Joe [Burrow] has a good day, I'll send him a text, 'Wow, that was awesome. I love that you ran such and such play and hit him on this. That was great. Great call.' That kind of stuff."

But today, instead of sending compliments to each other, the pair are going head-to-head against each other.

With that said, the knowledge of Callahan does help Carr and his squad prepares for the Bengals.

"Helping our guys and the way that he thinks and things like that, absolutely," Carr said.

"There [are] definitely things I can try and help. I know he did it against us last time we played, giving them a whole bunch of stuff. We got a whole bunch of crazy looks last time we played them, so it was good."

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr has blunt message for Raiders after latest loss

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sounds a bit frustrated with some of his teammates after the team’s third consecutive loss on Sunday. The Raiders were on the wrong side of a 32-13 blowout at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team’s struggling offense failed to score 20 points or more for the third consecutive week, and the team is now 5-5 after a 3-0 start.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

This just in: Derek Carr says this Raiders’ team is ‘different’

Last November, with the Las Vegas Raiders’ season teetering, quarterback and team leader Derek Carr made a strong case that that version of the Silver and Black was “different.”. And we took the bait. Of course, in the end, it wasn’t different. The Raiders went from 6-4, then to 8-8...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
The Guardian

Derek Carr’s treatment of Ruggs and Gruden highlights his nuanced compassion

Tragic is the only word to describe the downfall of Henry Ruggs III. The young wide receiver had dedicated his football career to Roderic Scott, his best friend who died in a car accident during high school. Ruggs honored his friend while announcing his college football commitment to Alabama in a heart-rending video partially filmed at Scott’s grave site.
NFL
raiderramble.com

All Eyes On Derek Carr With Raiders Looking To Rebound

It’s the time of the year where Las Vegas Raiders fans start to become divided. The Derek Carr supporters come out in force to defend their leader, and the Carr haters criticize his every word or move. We’re at the midpoint of the season, and after a great start of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Clic
reviewjournal.com

Raiders’ Derek Carr makes history despite team’s lopsided loss

Derek Carr admitted he was aware he was about to join an exclusive club in league history. It just didn’t feel like the time to celebrate. Carr threw for 215 yards in Sunday’s 32-13 loss to the Bengals at Allegiant Stadium, surpassing 3,000 yards on the season in the process. He eclipsed the mark on a completion to Zay Jones in the fourth quarter.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Derek Carr Has No Time for Social Media Negativity

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr quickly blocks anybody who is toxic and negative about him. The Raiders' starting quarterback was interviewed on Harvester Sports Podcast, where he talked about how he deals with social media and the negative people that try to bring him down. “Everyone who's negative about...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Carr’s Faith in Jesus Christ Carries Him Beyond Football.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr thanks Jesus Christ every day, no matter what happens. Things happen in life that we just can’t understand why, and for the Raiders starting quarterback he’s no exception to that. Carr thanks Jesus Christ every day no matter what life brings to him. “I've...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Need to Work on Finishing & Limiting Turnovers

On one side, the score of 23-16 might have someone think that’s the whole story can be told with the score. That wasn’t the case with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. While the Silver and Black had 403 yards of total offense compared to the New York Giants' 245 and three sacks on quarterback Daniel Jones, the Raiders still lost.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RaiderMaven

Raiders' Mistakes Help Giants Win, 23-16

It was a forgettable end to a week to forget for the Las Vegas Raiders. Quarterback Derek Carr threw two critical interceptions to safety Xavier McKinney in the second half. On Sunday, the lowly New York Giants turned them into a 23-16 upset of the Raiders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Carr Credits Fans for Franchise Turnaround

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr came to a Raiders franchise that had very low expectations. When he was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the second round (36th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft, the Raiders were coming off some tough years. There had been draft busts, overpaid...
NFL
Kansas City Star

KC Chiefs vs. Raiders prediction: Will Derek Carr have the touch Sunday night in Vegas?

Derek Carr has won only three of his 14 lifetime starts against the Chiefs. But he posted some big numbers in the series last year and nearly came away with two victories. Carr passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Raiders’ 40-32 victory at Arrowhead Stadium, then threw for 275 yards and three more touchdowns in a 35-31 Chiefs victory at Las Vegas.
NFL
FanSided

Derek Carr is basically a modern-day Jeff George or Jon Kitna

Two things at this point are true: 1.) Derek Carr has been around for a long time as a starting quarterback, and 2.) Derek Carr doesn’t win that much. If those statement really don’t compute all that well for you, you’re not alone. The number of quarterbacks who have earned as much of a runway as a starting quarterback in the National Football League is little when you also factor in how much those quarterbacks have won or lost. Somehow Carr has put together a much longer-than-average career in spite of the greater results.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders QB Couldn’t Ask For More With Coach Bisaccia

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sees why players around the league love interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. From the moment he took over as the Raiders interim head coach, following the resignation of Jon Gruden, players continue to praise him. “Oh yeah, we love him. I'm sure some...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Anthony Hitchens ready to play ‘cat-and-mouse’ with Raiders’ Derek Carr

After missing Week 7 and Week 8’s games with a triceps injury, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens was back on the field for Sunday’s 13-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers. After being in the Week 9 matchup for 48% of the defensive snaps — substantially less than his...
NFL
kslsports.com

Chiefs DB Daniel Sorensen Picks Off Derek Carr For First Interception Of 2021

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen intercepted Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for his first pick of the season. The Raiders hosted the Chiefs for Sunday Night Football on November 14. With 0:19 remaining in the third quarter, Carr threw...
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
685
Followers
920
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy