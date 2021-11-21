ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Roller coaster week ahead

By Connor Thompson
NewsChannel 36
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving week will feature a roller coaster for temperatures. After a mild start on Sunday, with high...

www.weny.com

CBS Denver

Two Systems Set To Cool Things Down And Bring In A Bit Of Snow

DENVER(CBS)- After getting within two degrees of the the Denver record high it’s time for a quick dose of November reality. Credit(CBS4) We have two systems changing our Wednesday weather outlook. A cut- off low over Baja California is pumping moisture into southwestern Colorado Tuesday night along with a dry, cold front swinging thru from the west. Credit(CBS4) The combination of the two will bring a chance of light snow for many along with colder temperatures. Snow amounts in the mountains will be light. With many areas along the I-70 corridor only picking up around 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow. Slightly higher amounts will accumulate in  some of the southern mountains. Credit(CBS4)   For the Denver metro area the record for latest measurable snow seems to be safe. Only trace amounts on grassy surfaces are expected. Credit(CBS4) The bigger shock may be the cold temps! With highs around the Denver metro area dropping about 25 to 30 degrees colder than Tuesday’s top temps! Credit(CBS4) The whole thing should be over by Thanksgiving morning. With a cold start for Turkey Trotters in the morning! Then, on to a sunny holiday with 50s by afternoon to walk off all that dinner. Credit(CBS4)
DENVER, CO
NewsChannel 36

Travel Forecast Wednesday

Weather conditions are looking good for travelers on Wednesday as high pressure results in fair skies and relatively mild temperatures. Early sunshine will give way to a few more afternoon clouds with high temperatures in the mid 40s. More clouds are likely for Thanksgiving Day along with the chance for a few showers with highs in the upper 40s. A cold front will drop temperatures back down into the 30s on Friday with the chance for rain and snow showers.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Clouds, Windy Conditions Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-30s. Overall, more clouds will be seen Wednesday with windy conditions. Southwest winds, gusting to 35 miles per hour, will boost highs into the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as a cold front approaches the area. (Credit: CBS 2) High temperatures on Thanksgiving Thursday will occur in the morning in the low 40s, then falling temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold on Friday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and highs only in the 30s in the afternoon. Expect low 40s this weekend with a slight chance for sprinkles and flurries late Saturday into Sunday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35. Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and windy. High 53. Thursday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. High 40 early, 30s in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Could Maryland See Snow This Weekend? Long-Range Models Hint At Possibility

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, and we’ve been fortunate this week with quiet yet cold weather conditions for local travel and trips to the grocery store. The weather will remain quiet on Thanksgiving and will turn mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most of central Maryland. Clouds will increase Thursday night, and some showers are possible after 10 p.m. and overnight. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast. Temperatures are expected to tumble heading into Friday and the weekend. There will be a January feel to the forecast with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s for...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cooler Temps Ahead Of Mild Thanksgiving Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida woke up to chilly temperatures Wednesday, with mostly mid to upper 50s across the region. Temperatures were below our average low of 67 degrees. Dressing in layers is key since it’ll be quite comfortable this afternoon as highs climb to the low to mid 70s. It’s a beautiful day ahead with mainly dry weather. Although the rain chance is low, a stray shower can’t be ruled out as the winds shift out of the Northeast later today. There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents due to the strong onshore winds and a small craft advisory for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions. Wednesday night will not be as cold but still cool. Lows fall to the mid to upper 60s. Thanksgiving Day will be milder with highs climbing to the upper 70s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers will be possible. Friday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees. Stray showers will be possible Friday into Saturday. Late Sunday a cold front will sweep in and usher in slightly cooler air. By Monday morning we’ll be waking up to lows near 60 degrees and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL

