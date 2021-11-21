ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

OFFICIAL: Ole Gunnar Solskjær sacked by Manchester United

By Jack Sargeant
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Gunnar Solskjær has been sacked as Manchester United manager. Overnight reports suggested that the Norwegian was on borrowed time, and an official club statement on Sunday morning confirmed that the 48-year-old had been given the boot following an embarrassing 4-1 defeat away at struggling Watford. The official...

thebusbybabe.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'have decided to SACK Ole Gunnar Solskjaer' in a crisis meeting after Watford horror show... with Joel Glazer telling officials 'to step up their pursuit of Zinedine Zidane' to take over

Manchester United have reportedly decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following an emergency board meeting after the shock 4-1 defeat by Watford on Saturday. The hapless Norwegian was left apologising to the away end in front of a chorus of boos at Vicarage Road and now looks almost certain to be relieved of his duties following yet another big, unexpected defeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurent Blanc
Person
Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Brendan Rodgers
SB Nation

Reports: Pochettino interested in vacant Manchester United job

In what feels like the most predictable rumor to emerge from the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there are multiple reports out that Manchester United is interested in prying Mauricio Pochettino out of PSG, and that the interest is mutual. Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail was one of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Konaté Happy to Compete for Minutes

Ibrahima Konaté arrived at Liverpool for £36 million, but has not seen many minutes this season despite being handed a start in the rout of Manchester United. While it might be expected that a relatively expensive signing would feature more early on, Konaté is quite young still, and has five years to integrate himself into the side under his current contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gunnar#Norwegian#The United Chiefs
AFP

Man Utd to name interim manager after finally sacking Solskjaer

Manchester United ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's three-year reign as manager at Old Trafford on Sunday, but plan to wait until the end of the season to name the Norwegian's permanent successor. Former midfielder Michael Carrick, who was part of Solskjaer's coaching team, will take charge of the forthcoming games while the club look to appoint an interim manager till the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG in contact with Zinedine Zidane as Manchester United consider Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact with Zinedine Zidane and coaches including Antonio Conte in the last few months in preparation for the possibility of losing Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United before the end of the season.Pochettino, who was appointed by PSG in January, has leapt to the top of United's list of targets following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after it was made clear to them that he would be interested in making the deal happen and soon. While there had been a perception that PSG would be reluctant to let Pochettino leave, The Independent has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Kanté dazzles most in dazzling Chelsea performance

It’s been a bit of a stop-start season for Kanté — he’s yet to start two games in a row, both by choice and by force, for example — but he was absolutely dazzling in this game, against his old team. (Leicester often get this bit of credit, though he was there for just the one season and he’s now in his sixth (6th!) season at Chelsea, but I digress.)
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Manchester City: Player & Manager Grades Poll

Who was your Everton Man of the Match in the game against Manchester City? Grade the players and manager on how they did. Everton were always expected to come up short at the Etihad, shorn as they were of so many key players. And as predicted, the hosts delivered a flawless performance controlling the ball and not allowing the Toffees any joy in any phase of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp and Arteta Talk About Their Fight

It’s hardly the most important take-away from a game where Liverpool came out to play beautiful football and won 4-0 against Arsenal, but a fight is a fight and we’d be remiss not to talk about it. If you missed it, here’s their disagreement in all its glory:. Both coaches...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Chelsea Duo Linked with Liverpool

Today’s rumours are from the Daily Star and Italian outlet, Calciomercato, so let’s approach them with all the gravitas they deserve. Per both papers, Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount are disgruntled by their lack of playing time under Tuchel and are looking to make moves elsewhere, with Liverpool the club named in both reports.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy