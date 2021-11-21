ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sting Says He’s a ‘Heavy Metal Singer’

By Martin Kielty
ultimateclassicrock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSting described himself as a “heavy metal singer” while explaining why it was essential for him to deliver the Police’s songs in a high register. He made his comments during an hour-long interview with Rick Beato that also featured longtime guitarist Dominic Miller. You can watch the video below....

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 0

Related
rekkerd.org

Toontrack releases Heavy Metal EBX for EZbass

Toontrack has announced the release of the Heavy Metal EBX, a new sound expansion pack for the EZbass virtual bass instrument. The expansion features the sounds of a meticulously captured modern-day high-end bass, sampled with finger and pick options as well as a broad set of articulations for both. It is inspired by anything from Judas Priest and Iron Maiden to Pantera and Five Finger Death Punch.
ELECTRONICS
MetalSucks

Video: Old Man Tap-Dancing to Metallica Cover Band on the Subway, Slays It

Bringing your band’s show down into the subway tubes is a tough gig. The logistics of hauling gear up and down all those stairs, dealing with cavernous acoustics and having to appeal to the masses makes it questionable whether the few dollars tossed into your empty guitar case by generous passers-by is even worth it. For metal bands, each of those three problems is even more pronounced.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

MENTOR Brings The Heavy Metal With New Album Wolves, Wraiths And Witches

Mentor is here to provide all the riffs you need with their new record Wolves, Wraiths And Witches. The record is out November 17 and you can check it out in full below for all your heavy metal needs. "It doesn't matter who you are, what are your accomplishments, beliefs...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Person
Dominic Miller
premierguitar.com

How to Master Heavy Metal Rhythms

Understand the basics of heavy rhythm guitar. Learn to effectively palm mute. Create riffs in the style of Tony Iommi, AC/DC, and more. {u'media': u'[rebelmouse-document-pdf 12693 site_id=20368559 original_filename="MetalRhythm-Nov21.pdf"]', u'file_original_url': u'https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/documents/12693/MetalRhythm-Nov21.pdf', u'type': u'pdf', u'id': 12693, u'media_html': u'MetalRhythm-Nov21.pdf'}. When musical comedy duo Tenacious D proclaimed, "You can't kill the metal/the metal will...
MUSIC
Loudwire

The 10 ‘Saxiest’ Rock + Metal Songs, Chosen by Rivers of Nihil’s Adam Biggs

The evolution of Pennsylvania's tech-death/prog metal leaders Rivers of Nihil has been remarkable to watch unfold over the last decade. With their latest album, The Work, they've continued to mature while expanding on the new elements of their style present on 2018's brilliant Where Owls Know My Name — the saxophone. So bassist Adam Biggs is here to school you in the 10 'Saxiest' Rock + Metal Songs.
MUSIC
metalinjection

RESTLESS SPIRIT Brings The Slow Heavy Metal On New Song "Haunted"

Just because the year is almost out doesn't mean there's a shortage of great releases. A perfect example of that is Restless Spirit's new album Blood Of The Old Gods and its doomed, heavy metal newest single "Haunted." If you're a fan of everything slow with some seriously driving flashes here and there, you're going to love this.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Art#Heavy Metal
106.3 The Buzz

Every 2022 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominee Revealed

It's officially Grammy nomination day, so now we know which rock and metal artists received nominations for their recent works. The eligibility period to be nominated for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards was Sept. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021, so it's no surprise to see several nominations for AC/DC, Foo Fighters and Deftones in the rock categories. The latter of the three actually received a nomination for both the rock and metal categories this time around, though, so kudos to them.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
f4wonline.com

DragonKing Dark: The death of AC/DC singer Bon Scott

The rock music world was shaken in February 1980 when the distinctive lead singer of the rising rock group AC/DC was found dead in a car. The cause of death was apparently alcohol related though specifically how has been debated for 40 years now. It seemed impossible that a rising...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch Tribal People React To Heavy Metal For The First Time

Trybals is a YouTube channel dedicated to showing people in the Sindh province of Pakistan cultures from around the world. The channel recently subjected a handful of participants to Metallica's performance of "Enter Sandman" from their 1991 Moscow show, and it went pretty well! Of course the reactions were mixed, but some of the people definitely didn't hate it.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
103GBF

Ex-Metallica Therapist Says Lars Ulrich ‘Was Not Being an A–hole’ to James Hetfield in Explosive ‘Some Kind of Monster’ Scene

Metallica's 2004 documentary Some Kind of Monster is fraught with confrontational moments between the band's members, and perhaps most explosive of all was when Lars Ulrich got in James Hetfield's face and screamed, "Fuck!" Phil Towle, the group's former psychotherapist and performance enhancement coach, offered clarity on this scene in an interview with Metal Hammer and reasoned why the drummer "was not being an asshole" to his bandmate who had just returned from rehab.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

16 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been a busy week for new music, and the heavy music world is no exception. I looked at the Converge (with Chelsea Wolfe and Stephen Brodsky) album (which we've got on two different color vinyl variants in our store), At The Gates' old school style death metal side project The Lurking Fear, Tomb Mold/Innumerable Forms offshoot Dream Unending, and Scowl in Notable Releases, and over at Invisible Oranges, we looked at Plebeian Grandstand, Khemmis, Swallow the Sun, Cara Neir, Gonemage, Der Weg einer Freiheit, and more in Upcoming Metal Releases. The first Exodus album in 7 years dropped this week too. Singles-wise, we got tracks from Genocide Pact, Drowse (covering Slipknot), The Hope Conspiracy, Shape of Despair, Elder & Kadavar, Sunn O))), and more. Read on for those and other metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...
ROCK MUSIC
wvli927.com

Slash Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Making Of New Video

Slash went online to post footage of “The River is Rising” video that shows a look behind-the-scenes with his band – Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. The song, available now, is from the album, 4, which will be out on February 11. 4 will be Slash’s fifth solo...
MUSIC
wirx.com

“Just play what you love”: Zakk Wylde talks Black Label Society's latest riff-tastic album, '﻿Doom Crew Inc.'

Black Label Society‘s new album Doom Crew Inc. is very much a Black Label Society album. That’s really the only way to describe the 11th studio effort from Zakk Wylde and company, which offers another 12 entries into the band’s tradition of growling vocals over big riffs and bigger solos. And while that sound may not exactly be new, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have any heart.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Black Sabbath's 40 greatest songs ever

During the recording of Master Of Reality, Tony Iommi took the decision to tune his guitar down three semi-tones in order to give Sabbath a weightier, heavier sound. That decision would eventually birth the entire stoner rock and grunge movements. One of Iommi’s favourite Ozzy-era recordings, Into The Void’s lumbering riffs and tempo changes gave it a jarring, dislocated feel. That Soundgarden, Kyuss, Melvins and Monster Magnet would all later cover the track is a testament to its influence and enduring power.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Foo Fighters Songs

Ever heard of the Foo Fighters? That’s a joke of course because you obviously have. They’re regarded as likely the biggest contemporary rock band on the planet. Fronted by former Nirvana drummer-turned-lead singer Dave Grohl (American Songwriter’s current magazine cover star, by the way), the group has been tearing the roof off venues since it formed in 1994.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy