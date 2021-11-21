Official: Israel to sign solar power deal with Jordan in UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two journalists from Norwegian state television were arrested and held for over 30 hours by security forces in Qatar before being freed. The arrest of the journalists from NRK came while they reported on the upcoming FIFA World Cup. They arrived home on Wednesday. The two were reportedly detained after reporting on the condition of migrant laborers during a live report. The journalists told NRK that they were not allowed to leave Qatar with their equipment or their footage. Qatar accused them of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit.” The journalists contended they had verbal permission from those they filmed there.

