Energy Industry

Official: Israel to sign solar power deal with Jordan in UAE

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel is set to sign a declaration of intent with neighboring Jordan on building a major solar power plant...

keyt.com

gcaptain.com

Israel Flags Iranian Anti-Ship Drone Bases

By Dan Williams (Reuters) Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, disclosing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with the remote-controlled UAV drones and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures. Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KEYT

Bahrain announces $30 billion post-pandemic investment plan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The island kingdom of Bahrain has announced plans for over $30 billion in spending to spur investment and build up infrastructure over the next several years. The plans include creating five brand-new cities on man-made islands. The project detailed Wednesday signals the government’s efforts to drive growth after the economic pain of the pandemic even as its fiscal picture remains shaky, with the country’s public debt rising 133% of its gross domestic product last year. The oil-producing country took on more debt to help cope with the economic effects of the pandemic, which pushed oil prices to historic lows.
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

Israel and Morocco sign deal for future cooperation and arms sales

Israel’s defence minister met with his Moroccan counterpart on Wednesday in Rabat as part of a landmark visit to formalise security cooperation between the two countries. Benny Gantz and Abdellatif Loudiyi signed a memorandum of understanding that lays the foundation for security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and future arms sales. The two countries established formal relations last year as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.
MILITARY
KEYT

Qatar detains 2 Norway journalists amid World Cup coverage

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two journalists from Norwegian state television were arrested and held for over 30 hours by security forces in Qatar before being freed. The arrest of the journalists from NRK came while they reported on the upcoming FIFA World Cup. They arrived home on Wednesday. The two were reportedly detained after reporting on the condition of migrant laborers during a live report. The journalists told NRK that they were not allowed to leave Qatar with their equipment or their footage. Qatar accused them of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit.” The journalists contended they had verbal permission from those they filmed there.
FIFA
KEYT

Turkey, UAE sign cooperation agreements as they mend ties

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince have overseen the signing of a series of cooperation agreements as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates repair ties and increase economic ties. The visit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, seen as the de facto leader, is the highest-level visit by an Emirati official since relations hit a low over a series of regional tensions. Ankara and Abu Dhabi have in recent years found themselves on opposing sides of the conflict in Libya as well as tensions in the Gulf and in the eastern Mediterranean. The prince’s visit is seen as part of a wider effort by the UAE to recalibrate its foreign policy while Turkey seeks to end its international isolation.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Israeli defence minister heads to Morocco for 'historic' visit

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Morocco Tuesday on a "historic" visit aimed at bolstering ties between the countries, at a time when Rabat is embroiled in a standoff over Western Sahara. The two-day trip comes less than a year after Morocco normalised ties with Israel in a deal brokered by former US president Donald Trump's administration. In return, Washington recognised the North African kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Gantz -- the first Israeli defence minister to make an official visit to Morocco -- has said he will sign defence "cooperation agreements" with Moroccan counterparts and "continue to strengthen ties".
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Israel Aerospace eyes 25% share sale and more UAE deals

JERUSALEM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (ISRAI.UL) is likely to sell 25% of the company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in the first half of 2022, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Israel's privatisation panel gave approval last year for IAI to sell up to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
foreigndesknews.com

Israel, Jordan to Partner in Water-for-Energy Deal

Israel and Jordan have signed a declaration of intent for a water-for-energy deal, Israel’s Energy Ministry said on Monday, in the first such deal between the two countries. The project would see Jordan build 600 megawatts of solar generating capacity which would be exported to Israel, contingent upon Israel providing water-scarce Jordan with 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Yonkers Tribune.

Israel, Jordan Sign United Arab Emirates Brokered Deal to Swap Solar Energy and Water By Times of Israel and Agence France Presse

ABU DHABI — November 22, 2021 — Largest-ever Jerusalem / Amman deal will see United Arab Emirates firm build plant in Jordan from which Israel will buy electricity; desalination plant in Israel will send water to Jordan. Israel and Jordan on Monday signed their largest-ever cooperation agreement, which will see...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Jewish Press

Israel, Jordan, UAE and US Discuss Joint Solar Farm and Water Projects

Israel is in talks with Jordan, the United Emirates and the United States to agree to joint climate projects, Israel’s Energy Ministry announced on Wednesday. A source briefed on the matter told Reuters that the projects include solar-energy production in Jordan for Israel and desalinated Mediterranean water in Israel for Jordan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationaldefensemagazine.org

Israel, UAE Collaborate on Sea, Sensor Capabilities

DUBAI AIRSHOW NEWS: Israel, UAE to Collaborate on Sea Drones, Sensors. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Israel Aerospace Industries will team with one of the United Arab Emirates' largest defense contractors to build new unmanned naval systems, the companies announced at the Dubai Airshow. The partnership between the Israeli firm...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
houstonmirror.com

Israel & UAE in rare military partnership

Israeli and UAE defense suppliers have agreed to jointly develop unmanned vessels that can be tailored for a range of military roles, including anti-sub warfare. The move comes after the two countries held naval drills last week. Emirati state-owned weapons maker EDGE group and the government-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wpguynews.com

Mapped: Solar Power by Country in 2021

This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. The world is adopting renewable energy at an unprecedented pace, and solar power is the energy source leading the way. Despite a 4.5% fall...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

Boeing Capital lands deal with UAE lessor for three RR-powered 777-300s

Boeing Capital has secured a sale agreement with Sky One FZE for three Rolls-Royce powered Boeing 777-300s. Privately-owned Sky One is based in the United Arab Emirates, and specialises on dry & wet leasing, maintenance, MRO, training, operations, and other areas, says Boeing. “With the addition of three 777-300s powered...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Birmingham Star

India, Israel, UAE, US have huge potential for cooperation: Envoy

By Sahil PandeyNew Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Newly appointed Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Tuesday said Israel, India, UAE and the United States have a huge potential for further cooperation. "There are special ties between India and UAE and Israel, in UAE and Israel and India, so...
POLITICS

