Dutch police arrest more than 30 amid ongoing unrest

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country and more are prepared to leave. The statement comes after almost two weeks tensions at on the Belarus’ border with Poland where hundreds of migrants remain stuck. Belarus’ Interior Ministry officials said Tuesday that 118 migrants flew out of the capital Minsk on Monday. Another group of migrants is expected to leave Belarus on Tuesday. A large group of people mostly from the Middle East has been stranded in Belarus at a border crossing with Poland since Nov. 8. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring the migrants to the border to to destabilize the European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government.

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO