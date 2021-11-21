ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How hoarding saved Black Friday

kboi.com
 3 days ago

For months, there have been warnings to shoppers: Get through your holiday to-do list early. Wait until Black Friday or later, and you may not be able to find what you want. But as stores prepare for the peak of the most important season for retailers, bigger companies are starting to...

www.kboi.com

Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
Footwear News

Target Will Close on Thanksgiving For Good

Target’s decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving will become permanent as of this year. The retail giant previously announced that it would remain closed on Thanksgiving this year after doing so last year for the first time to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now, the company is implementing a new standard for the holiday moving forward. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees. Other...
Best Life

Walmart May Never Lift This Major COVID Restriction

During the pandemic, major retailers have had to make significant changes to the way they operate to help mitigate the spread of COVID. For its part, Walmart limited store capacity and implemented mask requirements at all locations last year. Now, nearly two years into the pandemic, many of these changes have been reversed. The retailer no longer requires masks to be worn in stores, although it encourages it, and it's no longer limiting the number of customers that can shop in stores at one time. But there is one COVID restriction Walmart has hinted may never end. Read on to find out what one change may become part of the retailer's new normal.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Holiday shopping season shifts into high gear, but discounts may be harder to find

The holiday shopping season shifts into high gear this week, but Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday sales aren’t likely to have quite the sizzle as in years past. Many shoppers started earlier this year, mindful of possible inventory shortages stemming from supply chain issues. And with retailer costs rising along with inflation generally, industry analysts have been predicting fewer blockbuster deals centered specifically on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, the coming weekend or Cyber Monday. ...
Daily Mail

Target will permanently close stores on Thanksgiving Day after a decade of opening early for Black Friday sales (apparently so workers can be with their families)

Target will shut its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the first time after a decade of opening its doors on Thursday evening to begin early Black Friday sales. The Minneapolis-based retail giant, which has 1,844 stores across the US, announced the shift on Monday. It says the closures will allow workers to be with their families for the holiday as well as reduce store crowding.
WWD

What to Buy on Black Friday, According to Retail Experts

Click here to read the full article. The 2021 holiday shopping season is expected to be more robust in comparison to last year’s, with retailers offering longer sales periods and consumers expected to spend at pre-pandemic levels. Although the 2021 holiday shopping season is being impacted by supply chain and shipping delays, consumer spending is expected to increase. A report by Accenture shows that consumers are budgeting an average of $598 for holiday shopping this season, compared to $539 last year. The report also shows that comfort levels with in-store shopping have risen from last year, with more than half of...
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
CBS LA

Target To Close All Stores On Thanksgiving Day Permanently Moving Forward

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Target announced Monday that it will close all its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year and beyond, joining other large retailers who have made a similar decision. Target decided to close on Thanksgiving last November, during the height of the pandemic. Earlier this year, it announced it would close on Thanksgiving Day again. On Monday, however, the company went a step further and said that it would close its stores on every Thanksgiving Day moving forward. Target CEO Brian Cornell said the move was in response to the overwhelmingly positive response it received from employees. “Today, I’m making it official:...
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
CNN

Here's why gas is so cheap at Costco and Walmart

New York (CNN Business) — Gas prices are skyrocketing, and Americans want to save at the pump. That plays right into the hands of Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club and Sam's Club. The national gas price average jumped to $3.41 a gallon Friday, according to AAA, 61% higher than the average at the same time last year. The Biden administration has called for an investigation into whether oil and gas companies acted illegally to push up prices.
EatThis

Shoppers Say These 6 Grocery Items Have Majorly Shrunk in Size

By now, shoppers have become well acquainted with this year's rising grocery prices. With supply chain delays, the decreased labor market, and production shortages, costs of goods have increased—and they aren't expected to go down anytime soon. In fact, one supermarket CEO predicted another 10% spike in food prices before the end of 2021.
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Kohl’s Worth?

Kohl's department stores present shoppers with tons of home-focused products like furniture, clothes and linens. Betrothed couples and new parents can also take advantage of its registry services....
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
MLive.com

Wayfair Early Black Friday deals: save on furniture, décor, bedding & more

Wayfair is offering early Black Friday savings on everything from appliances to wall art. Shop these holiday deals today to claim your Black Friday discounts. With Black Friday just around the corner, Wayfair is entering the holiday season with some early deals. Save up to 70% on bedding, 65% on kitchen essentials, and other amazing discounts. Shop now, and fulfill all your holiday shopping needs—at an irresistible Wayfair price.
