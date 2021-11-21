ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Turkey Producers Benefiting from Higher Prices This Year

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Agriculture experts say Minnesota farmers who grow about 45 million turkeys annually will benefit from higher prices this year. The Minnesota Department...

krocnews.com

KROC News

Thanksgiving Dinner Will Cost You Way More in Minnesota This Year

While it looks like we might be getting back to a more normal holiday season this year, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is anything but normal in Minnesota in 2021. The folks over at the National Farm Bureau Federation do a survey each year of what an average Thanksgiving dinner will cost. On the menu for the Farm Bureau’s informal survey is turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk, with enough to serve a family of 10-- with plenty for leftovers.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

18 Things People in Minnesota Should Never Say at the Thanksgiving Table

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, families all over Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin will be going to see family, and let's face it, probably eating way too much food. But while we are all sitting at the Thanksgiving table with our families there are a few things that you may just want to bite your tongue about because they just aren't appropriate. I can almost guarantee though that someone in your family is guilty of talking about a few of these 18 no-no topics.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Anti-Tobacco Organization Shutting Down

Bloomington, MN (KROC AM News) - An anti-tobacco organization that was founded in Minnesota more than 20 years ago is in the process of shutting down - permanently. And the organization is reporting “mission accomplished.”. ClearWay Minnesota will cease operations at the end of 2021. The organization was founded in...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

10 Amazing Minnesota Turkey Facts (You Probably Didn’t Know)

As we get ready to celebrate a somewhat more normal Thanksgiving in 2021, here are 10 facts about Minnesota's Thanksgiving star of the show: the turkey. I'm always a little surprised when I'm reminded that Minnesota is currently ranked first in the country when it comes to turkey production. Perhaps that's because there aren't a lot of turkey farms in our backyard here in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

MN October Unemployment at 3.5%, Labor Force 84K Smaller

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's unemployment rate in October is back to where it was immediately before the global pandemic began in March 2020 at 3.5 percent. That's down two-tenths of a percentage point from September. The decline in the unemployment rate is primarily due to people going back to work,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

How Many Beers Can Minnesotans Drink Before Feeling Tipsy?

If you're going to be tipping a few back during the holidays this year, how many beers can a Minnesotan drink before you start to feel it?. The holiday season and having a lovely, festive adult beverage practically go hand-in-hand, don't they? I mean, where's the fun in getting together with family and friends if you don't have the proper libations to help you celebrate, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

One Minnesota’s Most Affordable Cities is 40 Miles From Rochester

If you're looking to save some money, you might want to consider moving to one of Minnesota's 10 Most Affordable Cities-- one is located just 40 miles from Rochester. One of the enduring phenomenons brought about by the pandemic has been the ability of many of us to do our jobs from home. So if you can work remotely, and you want to save some money, perhaps moving to one of the 10 Most Affordable Cities in Minnesota is something to consider.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

E.coli-Tainted Baby Spinach Found In Minnesota

St Paul (KROC AM News) - At least two Minnesotans were recently sickened after eating spinach that has been linked to a multi-state E.coli outbreak. The Minnesota Dept. of Health says the two are in their mid-20s and became ill between Oct 17 and Oct 23rd. One had eaten Josie’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

