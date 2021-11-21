ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is SACKED by Manchester United as humiliating capitulation at Watford proves to be the final straw for the beleaguered boss with Michael Carrick now in charge

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by Manchester United in the aftermath of the brutal and crushing loss away to Watford. As a...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Zinedine Zidane 'is warming to the Manchester United job' if the Red Devils decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after suffering humiliating defeats to both Liverpool and City

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is reportedly 'warming' to the Manchester United job, should it become available. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure at Manchester United after suffering yet another loss to Manchester City on November 7. The 2-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's side came just two weeks after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

BREAKING: Manchester United Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Embarrassing Loss Against Watford As Glazers Look At Brendan Rodgers And Zinedine Zidane

Accor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally left Manchester United with Glazers speaking with former Real Madrid manger Zinedine Zidane and Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers as a replacement. Manchester United against Claudio Ranieri's Watford, which was enough for the Norweigan to lose his job. The Glazers make the decision that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Michael Carrick
firstsportz.com

“Relieved !”: Twitter explodes as Manchester United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

After weeks of anticipation, Manchester United have finally relieved head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties a day after their mortifying 4-1 defeat against Watford. His position had been in danger for a while now and United’s 5-0 defeat against Liverpool at home a few weeks ago, was what run the Norwegian’s Death knell. The management had put up with the shambolic team management of the Club legend until now due to unavailability of a good replacement but last night’s humiliation was certainly unbearable. Michael Carrick has been made the interim coach and he will be managing the team until a permanent replacement is found.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Final Straw#Gunnar#Old Trafford#Norwegian
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.Mauricio Pochettino in Manchester for a press conference tonight - to preview PSG's game at Man City pic.twitter.com/UWazjGWHdy— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 23, 2021“But this type of thing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes leaps to the defence of under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and says 'EVERYONE' is to blame for Manchester United's humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes was left frustrated after his side's 4-1 defeat to Watford but he leaped to the defence of under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Solskjaer is under huge pressure after United suffered their fifth loss in seven at Vicarage Road - a result which has left them seventh and 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'Thanks for the rebuild but you weren't that guy': Manchester United fans thank sacked boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his three years in charge but claim Norwegian was just 'out of his depth' before his axe

Manchester United fans praised sacked 'club legend' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his work during his three years as manager but admitted he was 'not good enough' for the Old Trafford role. The Norwegian was sacked as Red Devils boss on Sunday morning following a humiliating 4-1 away loss to Watford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick to face media after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit

Michael Carrick is the next former player taking temporary charge of Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked. The first-team coach has stepped into the breach after United ended Solskjaer’s three-year reign following a run of poor results which included a 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool and a derby loss to Manchester City before the final straw of the embarrassing 4-1 reverse at Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United press conference LIVE: Michael Carrick faces the media for the FIRST time as the new interim manager of the Red Devils as takes the reigns from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his sacking

Michael Carrick will face the music for the first time as Manchester United's new caretaker boss today after replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked on Sunday. Solskjaer's three-year reign as boss came to a disastrous end after damning defeats by Liverpool, Man City and ultimately Watford left the United board with no other choice.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United face forking out MILLIONS to pay off Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backroom staff - including caretaker Michael Carrick - after they were all awarded new three-year deals weeks before his sacking

Manchester United face paying out millions after they handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff new three-year contracts only weeks before sacking him. As Sportsmail revealed, assistant Mike Phelan signed a new deal last month, and sources have now disclosed that he was followed by the rest of the coaching team, including Michael Carrick - now caretaker boss - first-team coach Kieran McKenna and goalkeeper coach Richard Hartis.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy