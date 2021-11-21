ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

EXPLORING NATURE: THE WHIMBREL

San Marcos Daily Record
 3 days ago

The annual Big Day worldwide bird count was completed on Oct. 9 and some 32,000 people...

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

adirondackalmanack.com

Exploring wild places

In a week where we were again reminded that development pressures are always with us, it seemed a good time to visit a spot where the reverse is occurring. On a wooded glade bordered by wetlands near the hamlet of Essex is the Brookfield Headwaters Trail, which loops eight tenths of a mile over old farmland that is embarking on a 200 year journey toward becoming, once again, an old growth forest.
ESSEX, NY
capenews.net

Grateful For Nature

For the last few years, I’ve kept a daily gratitude journal where I write down a few sentences about something I’m grateful for that day. I try not to repeat and now I have well over 1,000 different things I’m thankful for. What amazes me is that I probably have at least another 1,000 to go. Maybe gratitude isn’t something we run out of, though. Maybe it just grows the more we pay attention to it. All I know is that it has helped me realize that even on the darkest, dreariest days, there’s something to be glad of, something to appreciate.
SCIENCE
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: Nature is a mathematician

Math is magic. It is the language of the universe in which most laws abide by. Galileo said that “The book of nature is written in the language of mathematics,” and on Nov. 23, we reflect on how a seemingly simple mathematical sequence binds us to something greater. Happy Fibonacci Day!
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
blountcountian.com

Awesome by Nature

Fall colors are just one of the factors that make Blount County beautiful. This photo was taken at Inland Lake. Get out and enjoy the colors before they are gone. You must be an online subscriber to view this story - Please login below or purchase a subscription. The full...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
creation.com

Exploring the creation/evolution debate

CMI is proud to present a new resource in our portfolio:. A wonderful cover depicting the Northern Lights (aurora borealis) greets the reader of this splendid book, plus an array of inset images illustrating various subjects covered in its pages. The diversity of topics listed in the contents of this book by Dominic Statham justifies the cover. What is more, the author’s many years of experience of writing and talking about creation apologetics, evolution, and science is apparent on every page. The foreword is provided by CMI’s Dr Jonathan Sarfati.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
coastalreview.org

Natural Sciences museum to help educators explore coast

“Educator Treks” planned for early 2022 will explore two different regions of coast: the northeast to see overwintering birds and wildlife in January and to Carolina Beach to learn about coastal marsh, fire ecology and flytraps in March. Organized by the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, registration...
MUSEUMS
wustl.edu

The nature of place

Pink umbrellas tumble on hidden winds. IP addresses cross like city streets. Bright islands of community float like balloons, tethered to gray infrastructural networks. In her wall-sized drawing “Confronting Urbanization: The Interactive Tissue of Urban Life Pro[log]ue,” Petra Kempf, assistant professor of architecture in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, combines copious data and mischievous symbolism to explore how smartphones, online commerce and global connectivity are reshaping the urban terrain.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Country
Brazil
mypaperonline.com

Nature Walk

PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT. Students in Mrs. Morozowski’s preschool class at Charles Olbon School in Woodland Park recently enjoyed a nature walk. Leaves, acorns, and sticks were collected as a piece of the “discovery” curriculum.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
Phys.org

An exploration of tipping in complex systems

Complex systems can be found in a diverse array of real-world scenarios, but are unified by their ability to suddenly transition between drastically different patterns of behavior. Known as 'tipping,' this type of transformation is generally triggered by small changes in the parameters of individual systems—whose effects can rapidly cascade to alter entire networks of interacting subsystems. In this special issue, EPJST explores the nature of tipping in complex systems through 21 new articles. Together, the studies reveal recent trends and directions of research within the field, and highlight the pressing challenges it will face in the future.
SCIENCE
ABC Action News

Walking Club: Exploring Largo Central Park Nature Preserve

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started 'Sarah's Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay. Members of Sarah’s Walking Club have been flocking...
LARGO, FL
blueandgraypress.com

Hiking offers opportunity to decompress while exploring nature

Hiking is one form of exercise that is popular among students. Whether the length of the hike is two miles or 20 miles, hiking has several benefits for both students’ mental and physical well-being. Here in Fredericksburg, there are several public trails that students can venture through and explore, ranging...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Hampshire Review

Explore history, genealogy at the library

November is National Family Stories Month. End of the year gatherings are great opportunities to share stories and learn about your family history, and HCPL’s archive of genealogy information can help you find out more about yours. Come to the library’s genealogy room and see what stories you’ll discover. As...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Florida Weekly

“Resilience” curated exhibition explores empathy for nature, animal kingdom

“I like animals. If you talk to a dog or a cat, it doesn’t tell you to shut up,” Marilyn Monroe reportedly shared with photographer Milton H. Greene at his New York studio during a Look magazine photo fashion shoot featuring the actress hugging a Pekingese dog. Based on Greene’s iconic 1955 photograph, fine art realism painter and contemporary sculptor Mara Sfara of Farmington, Connecticut conceived a figurative oil portrait titled “Marilyn Monroe and a Pekingese Dog,” noting while her subject is beaming in the painting, the work nods to the many hardships the actress endured and concealed behind a joyful demeanor including her desire and inability to have a child.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Cougar Online

Exploring the Secret Lives of Fungi

Two professors with the University of Houston Cullen College of Engineering, with colleagues from the University of Michigan and University of New Mexico, have embarked on a road rarely traveled by researchers – exploring the unknown qualities, capabilities and secrets of fungi. Just to be clear here, we are talking...
WILDLIFE
Times News

A MOMENT IN NATURE

A partial lunar eclipse is seen over Jim Thorpe early Friday morning. For a few hours, the moon slipped into the earth’s shadow. This photo was taken at 3:47 a.m. JAMES LOGUE JR./SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
ASTRONOMY
Engadget

Cricut Explore 3

The Cricut Explore 3 is a quick but somewhat pricey way to create custom decals, stickers and iron-ons for crafts and other DIY projects. It’s basically a desktop CNC machine, but it cuts cardstock and vinyl instead of metal and wood. The Design Space app makes finding and cutting projects simple, though many designs are hidden behind a monthly subscription. It’s great for the constant crafter, but at $300 it will be a harder sell for sporadic users.
LIFESTYLE

