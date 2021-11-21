EXPLORING NATURE: THE WHIMBREL

For the last few years, I’ve kept a daily gratitude journal where I write down a few sentences about something I’m grateful for that day. I try not to repeat and now I have well over 1,000 different things I’m thankful for. What amazes me is that I probably have at least another 1,000 to go. Maybe gratitude isn’t something we run out of, though. Maybe it just grows the more we pay attention to it. All I know is that it has helped me realize that even on the darkest, dreariest days, there’s something to be glad of, something to appreciate.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO