ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

2021 marks the deadliest year yet for transgender people in the U.S., advocacy group says

By Li Cohen
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year's Transgender Day of Remembrance comes amid a grim milestone in the LGBTQ community. According to the Human Rights Campaign, 2021 was the deadliest year yet for those who are transgender or non-binary, with at least 47 people killed since January 1. Human Rights Campaign unveiled the latest...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 3

Fuckyouall!!!
3d ago

only 47 ? Come on people 6 weeks left of this year ! You can get those numbers up ! And Next year's numbers should be mind blowing !!!!

Reply
2
Related
indyweeknc

Transgender Prisoner Still Fighting For Gender Affirming Surgery

This story originally published online at N.C. Policy Watch. When Kanautica Zayre-Brown was transferred to Anson Correctional Institution in 2019, she became the first incarcerated transgender person in North Carolina to move from a prison designated for one gender to one designated for another. But that hasn’t solved all the...
POLITICS
SUNY Cortland

Ceremony marks transgender violence

Last year, the transgender community marked a terrible national milestone as 44 transgender or gender non-conforming people were killed. At the time, it was the highest annual number of violent deaths since the Human Rights Campaign began tracking the trend in 2013. On Thursday, Nov. 18, the SUNY Cortland campus...
CORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
WCAX

Saturday marks Transgender Day of Remembrance

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People across the world are acknowledging Transgender Day of Remembrance and honoring the lives of people killed in acts of anti-transgender violence. Transgender Day of Remembrance is recognized every year on November 20 during Transgender Awareness Week. According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 47...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynews13.com

Report: 2021 deadliest year to date for transgender, gender non-conforming Americans

The past year was the deadliest to date for transgender and gender non-comforming Americans, according to a recent report from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). The HRC, an LGBTQ+ lobbying and activist group, released the report on Nov. 20, which also marked Transgender Day of Rememberance in the U.S. According to HRC, at least 47 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been killed since the start of 2021.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Women#Transgender Youth#Transgender Children#Lgbtq#The Human Rights Campaign#Hrc#Americans
ncpolicywatch.org

Transgender North Carolinians sue state over birth certificate policy

A group of transgender people and their families filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday over how North Carolina handles people receiving birth certificates that reflect their gender identity. State law currently allows North Carolinians born in the state to legally change the gender designation on their birth certificate only if they...
POLITICS
19thnews.org

‘They couldn’t understand me’: One woman’s plea for transgender surgery in prison

It’s been nearly 10 years since Kanautica Zayre-Brown started taking estrogen. Her birth certificate and ID say “female.” She legally changed her name. If it were up to her, her transition would already be complete. But at 40, Zayre-Brown, an incarcerated woman in North Carolina, is fighting for something that experts agree is a basic medical necessity for transgender people: gender-affirming medical care. Her case highlights the tensions between LGBTQ+ advocates and the Biden administration as trans people behind bars are being denied what experts agree is medically necessary care.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
Washington Times

Muslim advocacy group accuses College Democrats of ‘Islamophobia’

A Muslim advocacy group is accusing the College Democrats of America of “Islamophobia” for harassing one of their officers on social media over pro-Palestinian comments she made online as a child. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) this week called in a letter for the Democratic Party-affiliated group to open...
RELIGION
rcnky.com

Covington Scores Highly on LGBT Municipal Equality Index

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released its tenth annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) and the City of Covington scored highly again. The MEI examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people who live and work there, according to HRC. Cities are...
COVINGTON, KY
TheAtlantaVoice

New N’COBRA Study Finds Genetic Damage from Historical Racism Linked to Poor Health and Transgenerational Trauma in Black Americans

When the wounds are caused by generations of racism, it takes a group like the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA) to do the necessary deep cleaning. Since 1987, N’COBRA has been the leading mass coalition dedicated to obtaining Reparations for African descendants in America. Most recently, their work has been recognized by the MacArthur Foundation for […]
HEALTH
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: Nondiscrimination is an Iowa value; America can unify behind LGBTQ protections

As an Iowa faith leader, I hope that Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst will help find common ground to ensure fairness and equality for all Americans. For decades, Congress has neglected its responsibility to protect the LGBTQ community — but with both parties now offering proposals to add nondiscrimination protections to the law, the time could be near to change that. I am looking to Grassley and Ernst to help hammer out the details of this...
IOWA STATE
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
1380kcim.com

Federal Judge Rules In Lawsuit, Saying Biden Administration Cannot Enforce Tax Mandates

On Monday, a federal district court judge in Alabama ruled in favor of the 13 states suing the Biden Administration over the unclear provisions laid out in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that attempts to prohibit states from cutting taxes. “The language of the Tax Mandate makes it impossible for States to make an informed choice about the costs of receiving ARPA funds because it is impossible to know how to exercise taxing authority without putting ARPA funds at risk,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “Money is fungible, meaning ‘of such a nature that one part or quantity may be replaced by another equal part or quantity in paying a debt or settling an account’ or ‘capable of mutual substitution: interchangeable.’ Thus, any ARPA funds the Plaintiff States receive could be viewed as indirectly offsetting any reduction in net tax revenue from a change in state law or policy.” Iowa joined the lawsuit in late March and Gov. Reynolds says the finding that Congress exceeded its authority by attaching vague and ambiguous conditions on ARPA funds is a major victory for the state and for Iowa taxpayers. “The Biden Administration was trying to punish fiscally responsible states like Iowa, which has a record budget surplus, and that’s why we took legal action,” she says. “With this ruling, Biden’s Administration can’t keep us from cutting taxes and I look forward to doing just that.” The court permanently enjoined this provision of ARPA against the plaintiff states, meaning the language therein cannot be enforced.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy