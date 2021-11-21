ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Sudan's military to reinstate ousted PM

Cover picture for the articleSudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is to be reinstated, after being placed under house arrest during a military coup last month. All political detainees will be released as part of a new agreement between the military, civilian leaders and ex-rebel groups, mediators said. On 25 October, Sudan's military...

Sudan PM Hamdok reinstated after coup, protester killed

Sudan's deposed prime minister and the top general who ousted him a month ago signed a breakthrough deal Sunday to reverse the military takeover, but protests continued and a teenager was killed. The veteran general has headed a Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures, with Hamdok as prime minister leading the cabinet.
