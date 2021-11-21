Sudan's military to reinstate ousted PM

Sweden's parliament on Wednesday elected Social Democratic party leader and current Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson as the country's first woman prime minister, after she clinched a last-minute deal securing key support.
Andersson will succeed outgoing Prime Minister Stefan Lofven after a total of 117 members of parliament voted for her, while 57 abstained, 174 voted against and one was absent.
Under Sweden's system, a prime ministerial candidate does not need the support of a majority in parliament, they just need to not have a majority -- or 175 votes -- against them.
The 54-year-old, who took over as leader of the Social Democrats earlier this month, reached a deal with the Left Party late on Tuesday to raise pensions in exchange for its backing in Wednesday's vote.
