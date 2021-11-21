ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Burkina Faso: Four wounded in protest against French army convoy

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people were treated for gunshot wounds in Burkina Faso Saturday after French and Burkinabe forces tried to deter protesters trying to block a French army convoy, local sources said. A source in the town of Kaya north of the capital said demonstrators tried to approach French army personnel...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Sudan PM Hamdok reinstated after coup, protester killed

Sudan's deposed prime minister and the top general who ousted him a month ago signed a breakthrough deal Sunday to reverse the military takeover, but protests continued and a teenager was killed. The veteran general has headed a Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures, with Hamdok as prime minister leading the cabinet.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Militant Attack Kills 20 in Burkina Faso, Security Minister Says

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -An attack by insurgents killed 19 Burkina Faso military police and a civilian on Sunday in the tri-border northern region where the West African nation is battling Islamist militants, Security Minister Maxime Kone said. Kone said the toll was provisional. "This morning a detachment of the gendarmerie suffered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Extremist attack in Burkina Faso kills at least 20

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s security minister says an attack by jihadis on a gendarme post in northern Burkina Faso has killed at least 19 officers and one civilian. Minister of Security Maxime Kone said on state television Sunday’s attack took place in Inata town in Soum province, near Burkina Faso’s border with Mali. Kone told The Associated Press via text message that the death toll was “provisional” and likely to rise. The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents across the conflict-riddled nation, which has been overrun by jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State for more than five years. Violence by the groups has killed thousands and displaced more than 1.4 million people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Hundreds Call on Burkina Faso President to Resign After Deadly Attacks

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Burkina Faso's capital on Tuesday demanding President Roch Kabore resign for failing to rein in militants who roam the north and east and last weekend killed 28 soldiers and four civilians. Sunday's attack was the worst suffered by troops...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Army#Convoy#Ivory Coast#Military Personnel#Protest Riot#The Kaya Hospital#Ouagadougou
US News and World Report

Armed Group Kills Seven Police Officers in Northern Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Unidentified assailants killed seven police officers and wounded five more in northern Burkina Faso on Friday morning, the government said in a statement. The officers were attacked while on a security mission near Alkoma, between the towns of Dori and Essakane in the far-north Sahel region, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
audacy.com

Death toll in Burkina Faso security force attack rises to 32

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The death toll for the weekend attack in northern Burkina Faso has risen to at least 28 officers and four civilians, the government said Monday, marking the deadliest attack on the West African nation's security forces since jihadi violence started more than five years ago.
AFRICA
persecution.org

Over 32 Killed as Jihadi Violence Escalates in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso’s Communications Minister Ousseni Tamboura said that the attack occurred in the Sahel’s Soum province at around 5am on Sunday, by uniditfied armed groups. “The escalating violence points to a very worrisome trajectory,” said Heni Nsaibia, senior researcher at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. He added that the attack was the deadliest on the nation’s security forces since jihadi violence started over five years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Togo Says Repelled Possible Militant Attack Near Burkina Faso Border

LOME (Reuters) - Togolese security forces repulsed an attack this week by unidentified armed men who had crossed its northern border with Burkina Faso, the government said on Friday, the first possible spillover of Islamist militant violence into Togo. It said the attackers targeted a security outpost in Kpendjal prefecture...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Army
KHON2

Hundreds go missing in Burkina Faso amid extremist violence

FADA N’GOURMA, Burkina Faso (AP) — The last time Polenli Combary spoke to her son on the phone she prayed for God to bless him. Shortly after, she called back but the line was dead. Her 34-year-old son was returning a truck used to move the family’s belongings from their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

France Asks Burkina to Help Resolve Issues With Military Convoy

PARIS (Reuters) -France has asked the president of Burkina Faso to intervene after a convoy of French troops was stopped en route to Niger on Friday by protesters opposed to the former colonial ruler's role in a regional conflict with Islamist militants. Anger is rising in the West Africa country...
WORLD
AFP

Fresh protests, violence against Covid restrictions

A fresh wave of protests broke out in several European cities and in some French overseas territories Sunday, as protesters reacted, sometimes violently, to moves to reintroduced coronavirus restrictions. - Dutch unrest, Austrian protest - Protests also erupted in several Dutch cities Sunday, the third night of unrest over the government's coronavirus restrictions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

'Explosive' Covid riots paralyse France's Guadeloupe

School cancelled, barricades on the street and pharmacies trashed: days of rioting against measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have brought normal routines on France's Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to a standstill. Paris authorities sent elite police and counter-terrorism officers to Guadeloupe over the weekend in a bid to quell the violence, the latest Covid-related headache in France's overseas territories for the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Vaccination rates in France's overseas territories, in the Caribbean, Indian Ocean and the Pacific, have generally been far lower than those on the mainland and there has been repeated unrest over anti-virus measures. Protests in Guadeloupe, a territory of roughly 400,000 people, broke out after an announcement that coronavirus jabs would be mandatory for all healthcare workers, with the demonstrations marred by clashes and looting.
PROTESTS
News 8 WROC

West Africa has highest numbers of child soldiers, says UN

In conflict-affected countries such as Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, violence has had devastating humanitarian consequences for children and communities, with the pandemic exacerbating the situation, said the U.N.
AFRICA
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

Culprit in F-35 crash allegedly identified

A multibillion-dollar US-made fighter jet operated by the UK was brought down by a ?cheap plastic rain cover? and a sloppy deck crew who failed to remove it before takeoff, a British tabloid has claimed. A British F-35 jet crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on November 17 during an attempt...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy