The Eagles were at home last weekend, as they took on the Los Angeles Chargers. Philadelphia did end up losing this game by a score of 27-24. There were a lot of positives to come out of this game for the Eagles. They kept this game close throughout and made a couple of key stops. This is new, as the Eagles are usually playing catch-up the entire game. The offense has also made a couple of changes that have really made them more productive on offense. This article will give a recap of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 9 game.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO