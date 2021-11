GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas have had a major presence in the games industry for two decades at this point, and millions upon millions of players have experienced these classics in some form or another over the years. With the new remasters, many are going to be diving into the open world trio once more, while there will also be plenty of players that are (relatively) new to the franchise who’ll be experiencing them for the first time. As such, as you get ready to play the remasters, here, we’ll be going over a few basic pointers that you should keep in mind, especially if this is your first time playing these games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO