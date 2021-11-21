Infrastructure package could include cover crop incentives, but concerns remain

Yesterday, wheat futures prices rose to $8.51 per bushel, the highest level in about nine years after reports of rain in Australia intensified concerns about wet conditions damaging what was forecast as a bumper wheat crop that was expected to replenish the shrinking world supply of the grain. While we often connect the price of wheat with the cost of bread, in reality, a bushel of wheat makes 42 one and a half pound loaves of bread, so it takes a considerable increase in the price of a bushel of wheat to significantly raise price of a loaf. For example, the average price of wheat for 2020 was $5.50 per bushel. So far this year, the average has been $6.91, so if this higher price of wheat holds through the end of the year, we might expect the price of a loaf of bread increasing by a cent and a half. The largest costs associated with bread come from flour and other ingredients, labor, transportation and grocery store markups.

