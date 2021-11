The Wizards were able to erase a 19-point deficit and get a big 105-100 win at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. It marked five straight wins for the Wizards and kept them in first place in the Eastern conference at 10-3. They were able to come away with the W despite being without their best player in All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, who missed his second straight game mourning the death of his grandmother.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO