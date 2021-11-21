Biologist studies rock climbing’s impact on cliffs

Kirtland’s warblers are one of North America’s rarest songbirds. They winter in the Bahamas but breed almost exclusively in Michigan, where Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center scientists have studied them since 2006. Kirtland’s warblers were once a common target of brown-headed cowbirds, who would lay their eggs in warbler nests — causing parents to care for cowbird chicks instead of their own. For many years, Michigan’s cowbirds were trapped and killed to protect warblers. However, a study by SMBC research ecologist Nathan Cooper found that warblers no longer need this extra protection, and in 2018, the cowbird traps were removed. Cooper and his team still monitor warbler nests to ensure successful breeding. Intern Haley Haradon joined the research team for the 2021 season. In these excerpts from his field journal, Haradon transports you to Michigan’s young jack pine forests as he searches for Kirtland’s warbler nests.

WILDLIFE ・ 14 DAYS AGO