ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Biologist studies rock climbing’s impact on cliffs

By Eli Francovich, The Spokesman-Review Published:
Columbian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE — Obscured by the fog of deep time — an incomprehensible 250 million years ago — two organisms formed a pact: a fungus enveloped an algae, protecting the water-dependent organism and allowing it to survive in more arid and dry climates. In return, the algae provided the fungus...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymodernmet.com

Scientists Discover a 17,000-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Roamed Enough to Circle the Earth Twice

In the children's classic film Ice Age, a woolly mammoth and a sabertooth tiger trek far and wide to return a baby to its early human parents. While this interspecies friendship may be a bit far-fetched, a new study published in Science proves that mammoths were, in fact, prodigious walkers. Researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks tested the composition of a 17,000-year-old tusk. Their cutting-edge results demonstrate the mammoth migrated so many miles in his life that he could have circumnavigated the Earth twice.
WILDLIFE
Cosmos

Bison archaeologists uncover 1,000-year-old rock carvings

Even bison make great archaeologists. Literally. Roaming bison in Canada’s Wanuskewin Heritage Park have uncovered 1,000-year-old petroglyphs – rock carvings – and the tool used to carve them, revealing the practices of ancient peoples in North America. The heritage park is situated on the historic lands of the Dakota First...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Smithsonian

A Day in the Life of a Conservation Biologist in Search of a Rare Songbird’s Nest

Kirtland’s warblers are one of North America’s rarest songbirds. They winter in the Bahamas but breed almost exclusively in Michigan, where Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center scientists have studied them since 2006. Kirtland’s warblers were once a common target of brown-headed cowbirds, who would lay their eggs in warbler nests — causing parents to care for cowbird chicks instead of their own. For many years, Michigan’s cowbirds were trapped and killed to protect warblers. However, a study by SMBC research ecologist Nathan Cooper found that warblers no longer need this extra protection, and in 2018, the cowbird traps were removed. Cooper and his team still monitor warbler nests to ensure successful breeding. Intern Haley Haradon joined the research team for the 2021 season. In these excerpts from his field journal, Haradon transports you to Michigan’s young jack pine forests as he searches for Kirtland’s warbler nests.
WILDLIFE
NEWS CENTER Maine

'No need for concern': Maine biologists watching studies elsewhere of SARS-CoV-2 in white-tailed deer

BANGOR, Maine — Hundreds of white-tailed deer in Iowa have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the respiratory disease that causes COVID-19, according to a new study. It's believed the animals contracted the virus from humans and are spreading it among each other. But Maine officials said they have not yet tracked a case of a Maine hunter contracting the disease from deer.
MAINE STATE
thenorthwindonline.com

South Superior Climbing Club gives students rock climbing experiences

The South Superior Climbing Club is a club at Northern Michigan University that facilitates rock climbing experiences for interested students or experienced climbers year round. If a NMU student wishes to get back into climbing or to start a new experience, the South Superior Climbing Club offers a crowd to...
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Climbing#Cliffs#Climbing Route#Parks And Recreation#Southern#Ewu
FOX8 News

North Carolina biologists remove jug stuck on bear cub’s head

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A bear cub wandering around a North Carolina neighborhood with a jug stuck on its head is running free in the forest again thanks to wildlife biologists and some observant residents. Wildlife biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission spent two days searching for the bear cub, according to a news […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCAX

Biologists call Vermont’s moose hunt a success

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont had a successful moose hunt this year. That’s according to the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, which says out of 100 permits issued this year, 62 hunters came away with a moose. Hunters did especially well in the northeastern corner of the state where...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Hiking
CBS Tampa

Deep Sea Mystery; Researchers Recover Ancient Mammoth Tusk Off Central Coast

MONTEREY (CBS SF) — It was discovery that raised a few eyebrows and even quickened the pulses of the deep sea researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. During a deep sea exploration dive 185 miles off the Central California coast in 2019, the camera on their remotely controlled probe flash on the image of what looked like an elephant’s tusk. Only able to collect a small piece at the time, the researchers returned in July to retrieve the complete specimen from it 10,000-feet deep resting place and now have discovered the just over 3-foot tusk is from a Columbian mammoth. The...
WILDLIFE
knau.org

Earth Notes: Bedrock-to-Mountain Observatory

Most of the Colorado River’s water comes from mountain snowmelt. But mountain weather is hard to predict, and year to year it’s unknown how much water will be available and when. That’s why the Lawrence Berkely National Laboratory set up an observatory in the town of Gothic, Colorado. It’s known...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Detroit

UM Assists California Researchers After Recovering Mammoth Tusk From The Bottom Of The Ocean

(CNN) – Mammoths are long to be known as ancient land dwellers, so scientists were shocked to find remains from the animal at the bottom of the ocean. Pilot Randy Prickett and scientist Steven Haddock, researchers with Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), discovered a Columbian mammoth tusk 185 miles offshore and 10,000 feet deep in the ocean in 2019, the institution said in a news release.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy