Vancouver, WA

Clark County retailers are stocked, ready to welcome holiday shoppers

By Will Campbell
Columbian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeah Pickering, owner of Kazoodles toy store in Vancouver, placed an order for Christmas puzzles in May. On Tuesday, she found out that they might not arrive by Christmas. “I don’t have any holiday puzzles in my hand, and this news makes me very uncomfortable,” she said. Pickering is...

Melissa Mendez
